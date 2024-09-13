INDEVCO Consultancy Brings Strategic Digital Transformation Solutions to GITEX Global 2024

LEBANON, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INDEVCO Consultancy announces its participation in the 44th edition of GITEX Global, the world’s premier business connector, taking place from October 14-18, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Center. By joining this event, INDEVCO Consultancy contributes to redefining the digital landscape and shaping the future of an AI-driven economy.

Present at booth #H14-9, INDEVCO Consultancy will showcase its comprehensive suite of advisory solutions, tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses in today’s fast-paced market. With a focus on technology, this participation underscores the consultancy’s dedication to empowering organizations with tools and insights necessary for growth.

“We are excited to participate in GITEX Global 2024, which is a hub for innovation and technological advancement. This event provides a unique platform to showcase our digital transformation capabilities, big data expertise, and value-added advisory solutions that empower businesses to make data-driven decisions and optimize their operations,” said Wissam Moubarak, Vice President of INDEVCO Consultancy.

A comprehensive digital transformation framework

INDEVCO Consultancy offers a fully integrated digital transformation approach built on three core pillars:

• Tailored Advisory Solutions: Collaborating closely with clients, INDEVCO Consultancy develops strategies that promote sustainability, resilience, and long-term growth. Services include digital strategy and governance, business process engineering and restructuring, change management, and certification readiness and implementation. Technology transformation expertise covers key areas such as cybersecurity & risk management, backup & disaster recovery, network design, CCTV infrastructure, digital experience platforms, and integrated communications.

• Innovative Business Applications: With extensive expertise, INDEVCO Consultancy provides comprehensive solutions aimed at streamlining operations and driving success. Solutions include ERP and CRM systems, data exchange, BI, and IoT, equipping businesses to enhance productivity and profitability.

• Data-Driven Insights: Recognizing data as a vital asset, INDEVCO Consultancy delivers solutions that protect and manage data, ensuring compliance with GDPR regulations. Using advanced business intelligence tools and real-time dashboards, organizations are empowered to track KPIs, make informed decisions, and drive data-backed growth.

As GITEX Global 2024 approaches, INDEVCO Consultancy remains committed to transforming businesses through innovation and expert-driven solutions. INDEVCO Consultancy’s focus on addressing current challenges positions businesses for success in a continuously evolving technological landscape.

Contact Information

For further details or to arrange a meeting at GITEX Global 2024, please email: requests@indevcoconsultancy.com.

About GITEX GLOBAL 2024

GITEX GLOBAL 2024, marking its 44th edition, is the world's most established large-scale tech exhibition. For over four decades, it has been a premier platform for tech creators, investors, and enthusiasts to collaborate. The 2024 edition spans two mega venues, the Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour, showcasing the latest advancements in AI, cybersecurity, mobility, sustainable technology, and more.

About INDEVCO Consultancy

With over six decades of heritage in diversified manufacturing and industrial consultancy, INDEVCO Consultancy leverages deep expertise across the manufacturing sector and a global market presence. The consultancy offers comprehensive advisory and execution services, helping organizations optimize operations and achieve sustainable growth. Areas of expertise include Business Resilience & Transformation, ESG, Customer Insights, Digital, Technology & Data, Innovation & Operational Improvement, Marketing & Sales Enablement, Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Security, and Risk Management & Compliance.

Legal Disclaimer:

