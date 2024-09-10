THRIVE Program Ribbon-Cutting Highlights Juvenile Mentorship Partnership

The District Court courtroom in Beatrice hosted a celebratory ribbon-cutting for the THRIVE program for Saline, Jefferson, and Gage Counties on August 13, in connection with the Chief Justice’s Summer Tour.

Opening the afternoon festivities, Chief Justice Mike Heavican commended Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers for their crucial role in supporting Nebraska’s juvenile courts, highlighting their positive impact on children’s lives.

Judge Linda Bauer presented the background on THRIVE, a mentoring initiative started by Judge Anne Paine in Red Willow County. The program connects youth with supportive adults to foster personal growth and long-term stability. Bauer shared her enthusiasm for the program locally and noted that Gage County CASA would be the service provider for the First Judicial District.

Gage County Judge Jeff Gaertig also expressed his appreciation for the program’s expansion, emphasizing the importance of positive relationships between mentors and youth in the juvenile justice system.

Chief Probation Officer Melanie Stormer praised the collaborative efforts that brought THRIVE to the district, thanking community members and probation staff for their dedication. The event concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the program’s official start.

The THRIVE program aims to improve the chances of success for youth by helping them build strong, lasting connections with trusted mentors, offering hope for brighter futures in the region.

