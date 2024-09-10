Macao International Music Festival offers community activities with prizes Additional tickets for jazz concert

MACAU, September 10 - Themed “And the Stars Shine”, the 36th Macao International Music Festival, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), will be held from 4 October to 4 November. The community activities “And the Stars Shine” are specially launched at this year’s Festival, with installations set up at various locations between 11 September and 6 October. Residents and tourists who complete check-in tasks at the designated locations during specific dates and times will stand a chance to win fabulous prizes and enjoy a 30% flash-sale discount on tickets for the programmes of the Festival. As the concert Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis received an enthusiastic response from the public since the first day of ticket sales, tickets for some additional seats will be on sale on 11 September. The public is advised to purchase tickets as soon as possible.

As this year marking the 100th anniversary of the death of Giacomo Puccini, the Mariinsky Theatre from Russia and the eminent classical music conductor Valery Gergiev will jointly present Tosca in Macao, an opera in three acts by Puccini, in collaboration with the Macao Orchestra and the Mariinsky Orchestra. In order to promote the Festival, IC will set up installations at Barra Square (11 to 15 September), Cathedral Square (17 to 22 September), Largo Camões (Pak Tai Temple in Taipa) (24 to 29 September), and the Macao Cultural Centre (1 to 6 October) from 8am to 8pm, presenting the visual image of the Festival and classic scenes of the opera Tosca. In addition to taking photographs at these installations, the members of the public can also learn more about this year’s Festival and gain a deeper understanding of the century-old opera Tosca.

From 10am to 6pm from Friday to Sunday, service counters will also be set up at all installations, except for the Macao Cultural Centre. Members of the public can redeem a raffle ticket and stand a chance to win fabulous prizes after taking photos and completing check-in tasks. Prizes include F&B coupons sponsored by Sands China Ltd. and free spending credit sponsored by Bank of China (Macau), as well as set of mysterious souvenirs of the Macao International Music Festival. Those who purchase tickets for the programmes of the Festival at the service counters can enjoy a 30% flash-sale discount. The raffle tickets are limited and subject to availability. Members of the public can participate in the lucky draw after dropping their raffle tickets into the lucky draw box at the service counters during their opening hours. The result of the lucky draw and the prize redemption method will be announced on14 October 2024 on the website of the Macao International Music Festival and its page on Facebook, and on IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). The prize winners must present their raffle tickets to redeem their prizes.

In addition, as the concert Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis received an enthusiastic response from the public and the tickets were sold out, tickets for some additional seats will be on sale from 10am on 11 September (Wednesday) through the Macau Ticketing Network.

Tickets for the 36th Macao International Music Festival are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network. Tickets for the outreach activity “Music on the Big Screen: Cinematheque・Passion” are on sale through the Cinematheque・Passion. Registration for other outreach activities can be made through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account. Seats are limited and some activities have an admission charge. For more information about the programmes and activities, please visit the MIMF’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/fimm.