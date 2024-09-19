Delray Chamber Education Fund Hosts Successful 2024 Annual Back to School Breakfast

Delray Beach Public School Principals Allison Turner, Lisa Hendricks, Kristen Noffsinger and Chris Corrigan Tracey Caruso, Chuck Halberg, Pam Halberg and Clavio Gallerani copy Delray Beach City Commissioner Rob Long and Delray Beach City Manager Terrance Moore Joycelyn Patrick and Jamael Stewart

A non-profit arm of the Delray Beach Chamber, the Delray Chamber Education Fund helps Delray Beach Schools start their school year off on the right foot

DELRAY BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Chamber Education Fund , a sister organization of the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce , successfully hosted its annual Back to School breakfast on Thursday, August 29th at the Aloft Hotel in Delray Beach. The event saw an impressive turnout, with over 200 community leaders, education professionals, and business leaders in attendance.The highlight of the morning was the keynote address delivered by Rachel Ludwig, Vice President of Talent Development for the Future of Work at the Florida Chamber Foundation . In her role, Rachel leads the Florida Chamber Foundation’s initiatives to enhance Florida’s talent pipeline, a crucial element of Florida’s 2030 Blueprint aimed at positioning the state as the 10th largest global economy by 2030.Rachel Ludwig’s keynote focused on the Future of Work Florida initiative, which emphasizes the importance of partnerships among the business community, workforce, and education sectors. This initiative aims to develop comprehensive talent pipeline strategies that support early learning through lifelong learning.In addition to the insightful keynote, the Delray Chamber Education Fund awarded $47,500 to eight Delray Beach schools for school-based projects. Of this total, $30,000 was raised through the Bus Shelter Initiative, which funds essential educational programming, services, and resources in Delray Beach by selling sponsorships on local bus shelters, turning them into vehicles for success. The remaining $17,500 was raised through sponsorships of the education breakfast.“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s Back to School breakfast,” said Allison Turner, Board Chair of the Delray Chamber Education Fund. “The insights shared by Rachel Ludwig were invaluable, and we are excited to continue fostering collaborations that will benefit our community and contribute to Florida’s economic growth. We are also incredibly grateful to our sponsors, whose generosity made these grants possible.”The Delray Chamber Education Fund extends its gratitude to the sponsors, including Old School Square, Hedrick Brothers Construction, Pebb Capital, Christina Morrison, Nancy Chanin Foundation, Stuart & Shelby Builders, Kiwanis Club of Delray Beach, Roots & Wings, State Farm Insurance - John Peters, and State Representative Mike Caruso.For more information about the Delray Chamber Education Fund and its initiatives, please visit www.delrayeducation.org or contact info@delrayeducation.orgPhoto Credit: Masterwing Creative Agency###About Delray Chamber Education FundThe Delray Chamber Education Fund is dedicated to supporting educational initiatives and fostering partnerships that enhance the quality of education in Delray Beach. As a sister organization of the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Fund works closely with community leaders, educators, and businesses to create opportunities for lifelong learning and workforce development. www.delrayeducation.org

