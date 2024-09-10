Constellium Achieves Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Certification for All Operations Worldwide

PARIS, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced it has achieved Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance Standard Certification for all its operations, and for its corporate office in Paris.

All operations are certified to ASI’s latest Performance Standard Version 3.0, which sets a new level of targets for responsible production, sourcing, and stewardship of the aluminium value chain. Operations in Europe and North America are certified on all the 11 principles of the Standard, addressing issues such as material stewardship, greenhouse gas emissions, waste and water management, biodiversity, governance, and labor and human rights. Constellium’s Chinese operations have been certified against the first four principles of the Standard as material converters.

“I am proud that Constellium has achieved ASI Certification across all of our operations," commented Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. “This accomplishment reflects our strong commitment to responsible business practices and our dedication to delivering high-value, sustainable aluminium solutions. This certification, coupled with our recycling capacity and our sustainability commitments, is a step further to respond to the expectations of our customers and society."

“We warmly congratulate Constellium on committing their entire global portfolio to responsible practices via ASI Certification,” said Fiona Solomon, CEO of Aluminium Stewardship Initiative. “For the aluminium sector to lift performance as a whole, it relies on companies to consistently strive for better sustainability outcomes. Constellium’s achievement across all of its operations places it among leaders within the ASI membership. We look forward to continuing our collaboration towards shared 2050 goals.”

Constellium is a founding member of ASI. Prior to this certification, Constellium already certified its facilities in Singen (Rolling and Extrusion), Gottmadingen, and Dahenfeld, Germany and Neuf-Brisach, France against both the Performance and the Chain of Custody standards, and in 2023, received the ASI Performance Standard certificate for its plants in Muscle Shoals, AL, and Bowling Green, KY in the U.S., and in Děčín, Czech Republic.

Constellium has committed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 30 percent in 2030 versus 2021, and to increase its recycled input to at least 50 percent by 2030. Every year, the company transparently discloses its performance and results in its Sustainability Reports.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €7.2 billion of revenue in 2023.

www.constellium.com

Media Contacts

Investor Relations Communications Jason Hershiser Delphine Dahan-Kocher Phone: +1 443 988-0600 Phone: +1 443 420 7860 investor-relations@constellium.com delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.