ModelOps Market Size Set to Reach USD 70.07 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 38.3%

ModelOps Market

The growing reliance on artificial intelligence across various sectors for integration in business processes is driving market growth.

ModelOps solution providers offer a variety of models, including ML models, linguistics, and graph-based models to cater to diverse market needs.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our comprehensive analysis of the ModelOps market examines the shifting market landscape to help stakeholders devise effective operating strategies and drive business growth.The market for ModelOps is poised to register a robust CAGR of 38.3% from 2024 to 2032, according to our latest research study. The market, which was valued at USD 3.79 billion in 2023, is anticipated to grow to USD 70.07 billion by 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐎𝐩𝐬?ModelOps, or AI model operationalization, is a collection of technologies, tools, and processes for the deployment, management, and monitoring of machine learning (ML) models. It is vital to scale and govern artificial intelligence (AI) models at the enterprise level. ModelOps is based on the concept of DevOps but adapted for ensuring good quality of ML models. In general, ModelOps covers continuous delivery, model versioning, model store, and rollback, amongst others. It acts as a bridge between application owners, data engineers, and data scientists and promotes collaboration and improved productivity.ModelOps is used by enterprises to solve complex challenges such as silos environment, regulatory compliance, and complex technology. It finds applications across several domains, including finance, healthcare, and retail. The rising integration of AI and ML by businesses into business processes to improve processes and gain competitive advantage primarily drives the ModelOps market demand.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?• 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Technological advancements in automated machine learning (AutoML) are one of the key factors driving the ModelOps market growth. Companies are continuously introducing AutoML platforms to make machine learning accessible to non-machine learning experts and other businesses.• 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐓/𝐈𝐓𝐞𝐒 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬: The growing global footprint of IT/ITeS firms demands robust data management solutions. These companies are adopting AI and ML technologies to improve their product offerings and enhance operational efficiencies.• 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: There has been an exponential increase in data volumes due to rising advancements in various social media platforms. The growth in data integration creates the need for comprehensive data management strategies, impacting the market expansion favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬?Altair Engineering Inc.; C3.ai, Inc.; Cloud Software Group, Inc.; Databricks; DataKitchen, Inc.; Datatron; SAS Institute Inc.; and Verta are some of the key players in the market. These businesses focus heavily on R&D in order to improve their product offerings. Also, they’re adopting strategic developments to expand their product footprints.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐎𝐩𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• 𝐈𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, Teradata announced new upgrades to its ClearScape Analytics software, which focuses on AI/ML model management. The upgrades are designed to cater to the rising global demand for advanced analytics and AI capabilities within organizations.• 𝐈𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, ModelOp released ModelOp Center 3.0. The new model provides significant capabilities for governing and scaling AI in the enterprise.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?The ModelOps market segmentation is primarily based on offering, model type, verticals, and application.Based on application insights, the monitoring and altering segment is anticipated to witness a significant CAGR. The segment’s growth is primarily due to the rising adoption of AI and ML models across several sectors, such as manufacturing, IT/ITeS, BFSI, and others.Based on vertical insights, the BFSI segment dominated the market in 2023. This is due to the extensive use of decision-making models in credit, investment, and banking processes within institutions. Besides, an increased emphasis on establishing model risk management teams and processes is having a favorable impact on the segment’s expansion.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?The research study offers a comprehensive overview of all the major regions and sub-regions of the ModelOps market. The major regions covered in the research report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the growth of key industries such as manufacturing, BSFI, IT, and e-commerce in the region. These industries are increasingly adopting AI and ML technologies to improve their operational efficiency and customer experience.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐎𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:The global ModelOps market size is expected to reach USD 70.07 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.3% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐎𝐩𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?The market is poised to register a CAGR of 38.3% from 2024 to 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐎𝐩𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞?North America led the market in 2023.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑?The monitoring & alerting application segment is poised to witness significant growth in the market in 2023.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐎𝐩𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑?The BFSI segment dominated the ModelOps market.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 