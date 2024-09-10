Echelon Health & Fitness Welcomes Over 200 Teachers to Its Free 1-Year Membership Program: Program Is Valid Through 9/15

Your workout can win you a 2024 Nissan Ayria

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Echelon Health & Fitness is proud to announce that over 200 teachers have already activated their free 1-year, 3-days-a-week membership, which includes 8 complimentary Thrive personal training sessions. This special offer has been enthusiastically received by the teaching community, providing a valuable opportunity for educators to focus on their health and wellness.Many of the participating teachers have expressed immense gratitude for the program, with several stating that without this incredible offer, they may have never stepped foot into a gym. "This membership is truly a gift," said one local teacher. "It’s given me the chance to prioritize my health in a way I never would have imagined."David Chung, Director of Operations at Echelon Health & Fitness, shared his thoughts on the initiative: “Teachers are undervalued and underappreciated by some, and I felt we should give back to those who give so much. This program is a way for us to say thank you and support their health, which is just as important as the work they do in shaping our future.”Echelon Health & Fitness is well known for its commitment to community service and creating opportunities for people to engage in a healthy lifestyle. The gym offers state-of-the-art facilities, including group fitness classes, an indoor track, a five-lane lap pool, whirlpool, dry sauna, and recovery rooms. Members also benefit from exclusive programs like MBSC Thrive, an elite personal training system designed to deliver customized fitness plans, and MemberPerx, which provides access to discounts at over 800 local businesses.This program is part of Echelon's ongoing dedication to supporting educators who often spend so much of their time giving to others. Teachers can still take advantage of this free membership offer, but time is running out. The promotion runs until Sunday, September 15th.Teachers who activate their membership will also be entered into the gym’s 7th Annual Summer Fitness Challenge, increasing their chances of winning incredible prizes, including an 18-month lease on a 2024 Nissan Ariya, a lifetime membership to Echelon Health & Fitness, or a 5-day/4-night resort stay. With each check-in and every Thrive personal training session completed, teachers earn additional entries for the challenge, enhancing their chances to win. Winners will be announced at the “The Winner Is” event on Saturday, October 5th, a special gathering featuring fitness challenges, a Thrive bootcamp, food, drinks, door prizes, and vendors from the MemberPerx program.“We're excited to see so many teachers joining our fitness community and taking the time to prioritize their health,” said Jeff Quinn, Managing Partner at Echelon Health & Fitness. “The response has been phenomenal, and we encourage any teachers who haven't activated their free membership to do so before the deadline.”The gym’s services are specifically designed to create a welcoming and motivating environment for people of all fitness levels. Teachers are especially encouraged to take advantage of the Thrive personal training sessions included in their membership. Thrive coaches work closely with members to assess their individual fitness needs, establish clear goals, and create personalized training plans to help them succeed.In addition to the focus on physical fitness, Echelon Health & Fitness aims to provide a holistic experience that promotes recovery and wellness. The recovery rooms include hydrotherapy and cryotherapy lounge chairs, which help to relieve muscle tension, reduce inflammation, and accelerate recovery after workouts. This, combined with the supportive fitness community and group classes, gives teachers a comprehensive and supportive space to focus on their personal well-being.Teachers who activate their membership will also gain access to the MemberPerx program, where members save at over 800 local businesses across a wide range of categories, including restaurants, spa services, home contractors, and more. The MemberPerx program is exclusive to Echelon Health & Fitness, allowing members to support local businesses while enjoying significant savings just for being part of the gym community.For more information about how to activate the teacher membership or to learn more about the offerings at Echelon Health & Fitness, please visit https://www.echelonhf.com/teachers-offer-we-have-your-back or stop by one of our locations in Voorhees or Audubon.

