FincenFetch Partners with Michigan Association of CPAs to Offer Comprehensive Beneficial Ownership Reporting to Members

FincenFetch, a leading BOI Reporting software solution, partners with MICPA to provide members education on 2024 Corporate Transparency Act guidelines.

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FincenFetch , an industry-leading Beneficial Ownership Information Report filing software solution, has partnered with the Michigan Association of CPAs (MICPA) to provide a CPE course to its members on FinCEN filing and 2024 Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) guidelines.This partnership and ones with 30 additional CPA societies across the United States is just one example of FincenFetch’s dedication to revolutionizing compliance and BOI filing for organizations and firms."According to FinCEN, the regulatory agency overseeing CTA compliance, only a fraction of the 40 million U.S. businesses have filed their BOI reports,” said FincenFetch CEO Charles Wismer. “In fact, they just released a PSA to raise awareness on the importance of filing these reports.”With filing deadlines fast approaching and millions of businesses still needing to file, FincenFetch is aggressively moving the needle and partnering with associations and societies across the country to offer free webinars on the filing regulations. The goal is to educate professionals on the impact of the CTA and the need for simplified filing for their societies, associations and business entities.To date, about 70% of business owners who utilize professional services are turning to their accountants or CPAs to handle beneficial ownership reporting. FincenFetch’s precise and easy-to-navigate BOI reporting platform addresses the complexities of self-filing or manual filing. The AI-driven solution also provides an accurate and highly-secure experience that eliminates errors and minimizes liability for firms while offering a custom-branded portal for a consistent brand experience."More business owners are turning to their accountants to get these mandatory reports filed so they don’t get fined. We are here to make it easier for service providers to get and keep their clients compliant,” Wismer said. “Our platform’s scalability and automation are designed to surpass the rigorous demands of the CTA and allows professionals to focus on their core business while generating new, ongoing revenue."FinCEN regulations are always changing, so it’s important to stay informed. If a business fails to file on time or accurately, fines can be hefty. FincenFetch lets firms help their clients get and stay compliant effortlessly.“We are excited to partner with FincenFetch to give our members the most up-to-date information and resources on BOI reporting,” said MICPA James Jagger, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. “The education and solutions FincenFetch provides our members is invaluable.”As a leader in the BOI reporting market, FincenFetch stays up-to-date on regulatory changes and adapts its solutions to meet compliance needs of firms and associations and the clients they serve. In addition, they offer free webinars and industry-specific e-Books on the CTA requirements. Visit www.FincenFetch.com to schedule a webinar, book a demo or request a free BOI reporting guide.About FincenFetchFincenFetch is a leading platform for corporate compliance specializing in Beneficial Ownership Information Report (BOI) filings. Focusing on innovation, security, and user experience, FincenFetch delivers streamlined corporate compliance solutions for law firms, accounting firms, filing websites and more. Keeping the needs of clients in mind, the company provides a wide range of hands-on and hands-off service options.About MICPAEstablished in 1901, the Michigan Association of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA) is the leading statewide professional organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the value of the CPA and accounting profession. Serving more than 17,000 members residing or practicing in Michigan, the MICPA provides its members with unique opportunities to learn, connect and grow, serving as trusted advisors of the highest professional and ethical standards. For more information, visit micpa.org

