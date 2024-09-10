Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi attends 2024 World Trade Organisation (WTO) Public Forum in Geneva, Switzerland, 10 to 13 Sept

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Zuko Godlimpi will attend the 2024 World Trade Organisation (WTO) Public Forum that will take place in Geneva, Switzerland from 10-13 September 2024.

The theme of this year’s forum, which coincides with the WTO’s 30th anniversary, will be “Re-globalisation: Better Trade for a Better World”. In line with the theme, this year’s forum will explore how re-globalisation can help make trade more inclusive and ensure that its benefits reach more people.

The Public Forum is the WTO’s largest outreach event which provides a unique platform for interaction amongst key stakeholders from around the world, engage with the latest developments in global trade, and propose ways of enhancing the multilateral trading system.

The annual event attracts diverse stakeholders, including government policy makers, international organisations, business community, academia, parliamentary representatives, and civil society.

There will be almost 140 interactive sessions organised by various stakeholders and the WTO Secretariat, covering various topics under the following sub-themes:

Green policies to maximise the benefits of trade

Services trade to build progress and enhance welfare

Digitalisation as a catalyst for inclusive trade

The theme and sub-themes of the 2024 WTO Public Forum are in sync with the priorities that the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) has embraced in pursuit of industrialisation, reindustrialisation, and economic transformation. They are also relevant to the priorities of the African continent as defined by the Agenda 2063 of the African Union and the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Godlimpi’s programme will include engagements with key WTO members and courtesy calls to the heads of the WTO, the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the International Trade Centre (ITC), the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and The South Centre, an intergovernmental organisation of developing nation, among others.

Godlimpi’s participation in the 2024 WTO Public Forum could not have come at a more opportune time as South Africa prepares to assume the Presidency of the G20 in December this year. the dtic will be leading the G20 Trade and Industry Woking Group.

