Gender Equality hosts conference on strides made towards attainment of gender equality 30 years into democracy, 11 to 12 Sept

Invitation to the Commission for Gender Equality’s Conference on the strides made towards the attainment of gender equality 30 years into democracy

The Commission for Gender Equality will host a conference to assess the strides, constraints and challenges that remain a hindrance to the attainment of gender equality in the country since the advent of democracy. As per its legislative mandate, the Commission is obligated to help strengthen and deepen democracy to ensure a society free from all forms of gender oppression and inequality.

The aim of the conference is to reflect on progress made towards the attainment of gender equality during the three decades of democracy in South Africa. The conference will also chart a path forward to advance gender equality.

The Commission finds it befitting to bring various stakeholders together (Government, Media, Gender Experts, Traditional Leaders, Faith Based Organisations, Feminists, Men’s Forum, Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil Society Organisations, etc) to reflect on these strides and challenges by highlighting areas of concern where gender inequality is prevalent.

The conference will take place as follows:

Date: 11 – 12 September 2024

Time: 09H00-16h00

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton, Corner Daisy & Rivonia Road Sandton

RSVP: With Javu Baloyi before the 10th September 2024; Javu@cge.org.za or 083 579 3306

Contact Person: Javu Baloyi (Spokesperson)

Email: media@cge.org.za

Cell: 083 579 3306