Trade, Industry and Competition on allfashion sourcing exhibition in Cape Town

Manufacturers looking forward to attracting new business at allfashion sourcing exhibition in Cape Town

The Sales Manager of Genuine Connection Promotions, Ms Elaine Köhne says participating at the AllFashion Sourcing Exhibition in Cape Town will boost the company’s brand visibility and will offer opportunities to connect with industry professionals and attract new business.

Genuine Connection Promotions, an apparel supplier and manufacturer, is part of a group of manufacturers from the Clothing, Textile, Footwear, Leather and General Goods sectors that have received support from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) to showcase their proudly South African products at the AllFashion Sourcing Exhibition. The exhibition will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (ICC), in Cape Town, from 10-12 September 2024.

The Allfashion Sourcing Exhibition is a business-oriented market place for the textile and fashion industry, combining African creativity, design and manufacturing with international sourcing options.

According to Köhne the goal is to showcase the clothing line, gather market insights, and drive sales growth through increased exposure and networking.

“We will be offering to the local and international visitors and buyers high-quality clothing solutions with an integrated approach, providing all manufacturing processes under one roof. This ensures excellent quality garments and efficient lead times for both local and international visitors and buyers,” says Köhne.

The company employs 212 people and has a production capacity of between 300 000 and 400 000 units depending on the style and makeup of the garments.

The General Manager of Apparel Components Manufacturers, the manufacturers of a range of elastics and components for the lingerie, foundation garment and apparel manufacturing industry, Mr Craig Van der Poll, says as a trim supplier they do not often get the opportunity to show the world what they do.

“This show will offer the public an opportunity to see what happens behind the scenes and away from the glamour of clothing design. We are a surprisingly technologically advanced sub-sector. We will be showcasing some of our product range and hope to help people with sourcing the correct elastics and trims for their ideas and designs. They will be surprised how customisable elastic trims are,” he adds.

Van der Poll says as a business they are often focused only on major retailers and suppliers.

“We hope to reach even further and help to stimulate even more manufacturing by extending our reach with this show. South Africa has a rich history of home-grown textiles, I would love to see that reinvigorated,” concludes Van der Poll.

The show will bring together an international community of manufacturers, designers, retailers, buyers, educational institutions, associations, financiers and service providers to the textile, apparel, footwear and fashion industry.

The primary objective of the event is to promote African Clothing, Textile, Footwear, Leather and General Goods, and to encourage interaction on a regional and international level. The event also aims to boost investment into the region and ensure sustainable job creation within the sector.

