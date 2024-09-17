Student Car Loan in Indiana: Crucial Step Towards Independence

Indy Auto Man bring opportunities for young people

An Indianapolis car dealer shares insights on how to achieve more within the tense student’s schedule.

Student car loans can pave a smoother path to success for hardworking and ambitious young people, helping them overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.” — Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote location pose a significant obstacle for many students pursuing higher education, particularly those attending community colleges in rural areas. Often, time pressure and transport problems hinder students from completing their degrees more than academic challenges. In this case, a personal vehicle becomes the incentive for gaining education.

According to a report by the Seldin/Haring-Smith Foundation, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., only 57% of main community college campuses in the U.S. have transit stops within a quarter mile. Many rural campuses lack any public transport access.

Additionally, around 25% of these facilities could become transit-accessible with relatively inexpensive enhancements, such as extending bus routes. However, a shortage of public bus drivers has complicated even minor route extensions in many regions.

The Indy Auto Man Indianapolis dealership has taken a proactive approach to addressing this issue by launching a special program offering beneficial car loans for students in Indiana, helping to make vehicle ownership more accessible and affordable for them. Another alternative is a bike-share program offered at a discount by several colleges. But it is not feasible during the harsh Indiana winters.

Even community colleges that are served by public transit, like the Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana, provide bus routes and schedules convenient only for part of the students.

"Transportation frequently serves as the crucial link in a delicate balance that enables students to attend classes while managing active life. For most of our young customers who financed a car during their college studies, this decision turned out to be a win-win solution. Students become independent and more successful in their academic studies and can save time for other activities, like part-time work or a favorite hobby. It positively influences well-being and motivates success. At the same time, such a loan can be estimated as a good bargain," Victor Figlin, the Indy Auto Man General Manager, explains. "In two-three years, a used vehicle won't depreciate much. And after graduating, it can be sold for about the same money, even if it is not paid off."

Conveniently located near several major campuses, including the University of Indianapolis, IUPUI, and Ivy Tech, the Indy Auto Man dealership offers a diverse selection of affordable, reliable, and safe vehicles that cater to the needs and budgets of Indiana students.

However, young people may face obstacles in getting a car loan. Many of them lack a steady income and a good credit score. Experts recommend preparing in advance and working on the credit history as early as possible, for example, by getting a credit card at 18 years old. At Indy Auto Man, they managed to create individual terms for every student.

About Indy Auto Man

As an active member of the Indiana community, the Indy Auto Man used car dealership is renowned for its exceptional customer service and personalized approach. With an extensive inventory of over 300 vehicles on their Indianapolis car lot, they are proud to offer exclusive benefits to local heroes, including teachers, students, medical professionals, and families with multiple children, making it easier for them to finance a vehicle at the Indy Auto Man dealership, Indianapolis.

