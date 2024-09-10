PHILIPPINES, September 10 - Press Release

September 10, 2024 Villar demands Immediate FDA-approved ASF Vaccine To address the current African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak that has severely hit the local hog industry, Sen. Cynthia Villar demanded an immediate vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Villar, chairperson of the Senate committee on agriculture and food, conducted on September 9 a public hearing on ASF based on Senate Resolution No. 565 filed by Sen. Francis Tolentino. Villar and Tolentino were dismayed over the slow, weak and lack of scientific response of the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) on this problem of the swine industry. "The public hearing brought together key stakeholders from the agriculture sector--government agencies, mayors of affected municipalities, private sector, and affected farmers--to discuss urgent measures aimed at halting the spread of the disease," said Villar. She further stressed the urgent need for vaccine as a long-term solution ob the effects of ASF. "The ASF, a highly contagious and fatal viral disease affecting domestic hogs, was first confirmed in the Philippines in 2019. Five (5) years have passed and it continuously plagues the swine industry, causing severe losses in hog populations," also said Villar. The ASF outbreak in Lobo, Batangas was first reported on July 16, 2024. In August 2024, Lobo was placed under a state of calamity due to ASF, hitting 108 out of 606 barangays, resulting in hog mortality of more than 15,000 hogs," further said the senator. Based on the BAI-National ASF Prevention and Control Program, this September 2024, 472 barangays in 14 regions were considered "red zone" because of the highest number of affected barangays. These are North Cotabato with 108 cases, Batangas- 96, and Quezon -91. "The spread of ASF could have been mitigated if the country had implemented a first border control system. Additionally, it was highlighted that the availability of FDA-approved vaccines for hogs could have played a crucial role in preventing the outbreak," explained Villar. FDA underscored the need for the vaccines to undergo clinical testing to obtain a Certificate of Product Registration (CPR). They should also undergo clinical testing to ensure the safety and efficacy of vaccine. Dr. Samuel Zacate, Director General of FDA, that right now, there are four vaccines for ASF undergoing local clinical trials. Villar told BAI they had conducted a hearing on ASF October 25, 2023 in which the importance of clinical trial on ASF vaccine was cited. He also directed the DA to submit the end of October the results of the government-controlled field testing in Batangas that will end September. Villar, iginiit ang agarang FDA-approved ASF vaccine Upang matugunan ang suliranin sa African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak, iginiit ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang pagkakaroon ng bakunang aprubado ng Food and Drug Administration (FDA) para rito. Nag-public hearing si Villar noong September 9 base sa Senate Resolution No. 565 na inihain ni Sen. Francis Tolentino. Kapuwa dismayado sina Villar at Tolentino sa mabagal, mahina at kulang na scientific response ng Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Animal Industry (DA-BAI) sa suliraning ito ng swine industry. "The public hearing brought together key stakeholders from the agriculture sector--government agencies, mayors of affected municipalities, private sector, and affected farmers--to discuss urgent measures aimed at halting the spread of the disease," ani Villar. Binigyan diin ni Villar ang matinding pangangailangan sa bakuna bilang long-term solution sa epekto ng ASF. "The ASF, a highly contagious and fatal viral disease affecting domestic hogs, was first confirmed in the Philippines in 2019. Five (5) years have passed and it continuously plagues the swine industry, causing severe losses in hog populations," sabi pa ni Villar." chairperson ng Senate committee on Agriculture and Food. "The ASF outbreak in Lobo, Batangas was first reported on July 16, 2024. In August 2024, Lobo, Batangas, was placed under a state of calamity due to ASF, hitting 108 out of 606 barangays, resulting in hog mortality of more than 15,000 hogs," dagdag pa ng senador. Base sa BAI-National ASF Prevention and Control Program, ngayong September 2024, may 472 barangays sa14 rehiyon ang ikikonsiderang red zone" dahil sa pinakamataas na bilang ng apektadong barangay. Ang mgs ito ay ang North Cotabato namay 108 kaso, Batangas- 96, at Quezon -91. "The spread of ASF could have been mitigated if the country had implemented a first border control system. Additionally, it was highlighted that the availability of FDA-approved vaccines for hogs could have played a crucial role in preventing the outbreak," paliwanag ni Villar. Inihayag ng FDA na kailangang sumailalim ang bakuna sa clinical testing para magkaroon ng Certificate of Product Registration (CPR). Nararapat din aniyang sumailalim ito sa clinical testing para tiyakin ang kaligtasan at pagiging epekribo ng bakuna. Sinabi niDr. Samuel Zacate, Director General ng FDA, na sa ngayon, may apat na bakuna para sa ASF ang sumasailalim sa local clinical trials. Binanggit ni Villar sa BAI na nagkaroon ng pagdinig sa ASF noong October 25, 2023 kung saan iginiit ang kahalagahan ng clinical trial sa ASF vaccine. Inatasan din niya ang DA na magsumite sa katapusan ng Oktubre ng resulta ng kanilang government-controlled field testing sa Batangas na magtatapos sa September.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.