Omnitronics Joins DAMM Application Partner Program

Omnitronics, a leader in radio dispatch & interoperable communication solutions, is excited to announce its entry into the DAMM Application Partner Program.

We are thrilled to join the DAMM Application Partner Program, providing us with a proven framework to leverage our DAMM Tetra expertise in current and future product development.” — John Jordan

OSBORNE PARK, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone as Omnitronics continues its success with the Tetra GatewayDM , an innovative software gateway designed to seamlessly integrate to DAMM Tetraflex Tetra radio base stations.By joining the DAMM Application Partner Program, Omnitronics reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge communication solutions that provide radio dispatch, RoIP and interoperability solutions for their clients. This partnership brings together the expertise of two industry leaders, creating a synergy that benefits users with advanced, reliable, and scalable communication systems.Omnitronics has been successfully delivering DAMM Tetra compatible solutions to their clients with the Tetra GatewayDM since it was first released in 2015. The software gateway interconnects the latest DAMM TetraFlex networks onto a unified Radio over IP network. This allows for integration with Omnitronics Radio Dispatch systems such as omnicore Express Dispatch Consoles and omnicore Enterprise Dispatch Management Systems . Furthermore, the gateway is a user-friendly solution to seamlessly integrate Eventide and other voice recorders into DAMM Tetra systems. A gateway integration to DAMM DMR base stations is on the roadmap for the latter part of 2024.John Jordan, CEO of Omnitronics, expressed his excitement about the new partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join the DAMM Application Partner Program, providing us with a proven framework to leverage our DAMM Tetra expertise in current and future product development."To be accepted to the DAMM partner program, Omnitronics underwent a thorough approval process, including product testing and compliance to demonstrate not only the quality and reliability of the Omnitronics software but also how it adds value to the DAMM network infrastructure and end-users.Stuart Will, VP Sales for DAMM, adds, "When it comes to the DAMM Application Partner Program it's all about enabling solutions with best-in-class partners, creating an eco-system that helps end users get the most from their deployed technologies.We are very happy to have Omnitronics as part of this program. Together Omnitronics Radio over IP technology and DAMM's Gateway Node provides users with a wide variety of benefits including saving cost, having access to some of the latest dispatch technology and providing inter-operability co-operation.”

