Premier welcomes national support for social media ban for children

Release date: 10/09/24

The Premier Peter Malinauskas has welcomed the Albanese Labor Government’s commitment to introduce legislation to enforce a minimum age for access to social media and other relevant digital platforms at a national level.

The Prime Minister has indicated the national legislation will be informed by the work of former Chief Justice of the High Court Robert French, who last week delivered a 276-page report to the South Australian Government outlining a legislative model to ban social media for children.

The Premier Peter Malinauskas briefed the Prime Minister, other Premiers and Chief Ministers about the South Australian legislative model at National Cabinet on Friday.

The Premier indicated that while South Australia was prepared to legislate a ban, his state’s preference was for a uniform national approach.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

This is a problem that demands swift and decisive leadership and I thank the Prime Minister for demonstrating it.

The evidence shows early access to addictive social media is causing our kids harm.

When a product or service hurts children, governments must act.

We will work closely with the Commonwealth to implement this ban, which will be welcomed by parents across the country.

As I’ve made clear, a national framework will work best to achieve this.