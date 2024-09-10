Communications and Digital Technologies and GCIS brief Parliament on expenditure and financial reports, 10 Sept

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), the Government Communication and Information System and their entities will tomorrow, 10 September 2024, brief the portfolio committee on their 2023/24 third and fourth quarter expenditure and financial reports.

The total budget for the department for the financial year under review was R3.5 billion, of which R1.6 billion was for transfers and subsidies for ICT enterprise development and state-owned enterprise oversight.

The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies is expecting the department to report on, among other things, the launch of two artificial intelligence centres of excellence for inclusion in the Artificial Intelligence Institute of South Africa; the submission to Cabinet for approval of the Audio and Audio-Visual Content Services and Online Safety Bill and the Electronic Communications Amendment Bill; and whether the department has developed monitoring reports on the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa's disestablishment and repurposing of SITA.

The committee will also receive induction briefing from the Auditor-General of South Africa.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Time: 09:00-13:00

Zoom virtual meeting

https://parliament-gov-za.zoom.us/j/93216255236?pwd=UYAPM5Bqz19iksaaEaY…

