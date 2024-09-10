KwaZulu-Natal Education and Zululand District Municipalit meeting on water cuts in various schools

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education and the Zululand District Municipality held a meeting to discuss the issue of water cuts in various schools around the Zululand District.

In the meeting, the Department and the District Municipality were led by the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka and His Worship the Mayor Cllr BM Khumalo .

As a result of the meeting, both parties agreed to restore water supply at schools in the Zululand District.

Both parties agreed that the restoration of the basic services of water is essential for education to continue, especially during the examination period.

Ongoing bilateral talks will continue to resolve the water outages.

The high profile meeting concluded with a win win situation for all parties involved.

