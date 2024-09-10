Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,972 in the last 365 days.

KwaZulu-Natal Education and Zululand District Municipalit meeting on water cuts in various schools

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education and the Zululand District Municipality held a meeting to discuss the issue of water cuts in various schools around the Zululand District.

In the meeting, the Department and the District Municipality were led by the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Mr Sipho Hlomuka and His Worship the Mayor Cllr BM Khumalo .

As a result of the meeting, both parties agreed to restore water supply at schools in the Zululand District.

Both parties agreed that the restoration of the basic services of water is essential for education to continue, especially during the examination period.

Ongoing bilateral talks will continue to resolve the water outages.

The high profile meeting concluded with a win win situation for all parties involved.

Inquiries to :
Muzi Mahlambi 
KZN Department of Education, Head of Communications 
Cell: 082 519 1420

Zanele Mthethwa 
Zululand District Municipality, Head of Communications 
Cell: 073 176 4656

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KwaZulu-Natal Education and Zululand District Municipalit meeting on water cuts in various schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more