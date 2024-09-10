Police on suspects arrested this week as part of Operation Shanela

13 691 SUSPECTS ARRESTED DURING THIS WEEKS NATIONWIDE SHANELA OPERATIONS

Police have through their high density operations commonly known as OPERATION SHANELA arrested 13 691 suspects from the period starting, Monday, 02 September ending Sunday, 08 September 2024.

Through detectives and crime intelligence tracing operations, roadblocks as well as stop and searches - police have taken a bold and decisive approach in protecting the communities that they serve.

All Shanela operations are led by the Provincial Commissioner of each province.

Just this week alone, the following arrests were made:

1 953 wanted suspects for crimes such as murder, rape, possession of illegal firearms and business robberies were arrested

149 suspects were arrested for Murder, 53 were arrested in KZN

91 suspects were arrested for attempted murder

179 suspects were arrested for rape, 76 of them were arrested in the province of KwaZulu Natal

161 suspects were arrested for being in the illegal possession of firearms

Assault GBH continues to register a large number of arrests with 1 536 suspects arrested

576 suspects were arrested for the illegal dealing in liquor, 156 arrests were made in MP while 147 were made in KZN

271 drug dealers were arrested during this period

404 were arrested for drunk and driving, 107 were arrested in WC and 84 were arrested in GP

1 460 suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs, 622 of these arrests were made in the Western Cape

Under recoveries and confiscations, police registered the following successes:

137 firearms were confiscated during operations, 30 of these firearms were confiscated during police operations in EC, WC confiscated 27 and KZN confiscated 26.

5 922 rounds of ammunition were also confiscated. 4845 rounds were confiscated in WC and 1034 were confiscated in GP

53 hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered during this weeks operations

A highlight of major takedowns include the following:

Six CIT armed robbers were killed in Germiston

Three kidnappers arrested in Ennerdale , Gauteng - Pakistani businessman rescued

Three alleged extortionists were shot and killed at NIU base in Mthatha following an attack on NIU members at the police units base

Six extortionists were shot and killed in Durban through confrontation with police

59 illegal miners, two trucks and one TLB were seized in Limpopo during OPERATION VALA UMGODI

An insurance fraud suspect was arrested for killing his two cousins and his own son for insurance payouts in North West

Suspect who raped and killed an 11-year-old girl in Hendrina Mpumalanga has been arrested

Police will continue with their operations in stamping the authority of the state to ensure the safety and security of all people living in South Africa.

Media enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808