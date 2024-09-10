North West Office of the Premier on publishing of vacancies

Over the weekend the North West Provincial Government advertised the first batch of over 160 vacant positions across provincial departments. This is part of strengthening the capacity of the North West provincial government to deliver services and to open up the public services to capable professionals, graduates, youth and women in particular.

The North West Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi maintains that the recruitment drive is also aimed at creating work opportunities for qualifying youth unemployed graduates and to fight the scourge of unemployment in the province.

“We are embarking on a developmental trajectory that is aimed at capacitating the state and will see to the full implementation of the plans we have set out for ourselves in the seventh administration. But of critical importance is to take a lead as government in job creation” Premier Mokgosi remarked.

Premier Mokgosi encourages residents to look out for the vacancies which have been advertised on national and provincial newspapers as well as on the websites of the North West provincial government ( www.nwpg.gov.za ) and that of the Department of Public Service and Administration ( www.dpsa.gov.za ).

Premier Mokgosi further says through the implementation of the province’s Growth and Developmental Strategy that will be guided by the newly instituted Investment and Economic Advisory Council the provincial government is looking at creating over hundred thousand (100 000) jobs in Tourism, Agriculture and Construction in the next five years.

“The creation of jobs must be a multifaceted approach which must include the private sector. We initiated engagements with various stakeholders on how best we can respond to the astronomical figures of unemployment in the province and I believe that all our efforts will yield desired results” concluded Premier Mokgosi.

