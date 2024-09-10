MPD Arrests Man in Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a man has been arrested for an assault that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at approximately 1:01 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspect assaulted the victim then fled the scene. The victim transported himself to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, September 9, 2024, 39-year-old Coneleonte Barrett, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Felony Assault.

CCN: 24135858

###