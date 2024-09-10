Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,531 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,965 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Man in Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a man has been arrested for an assault that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at approximately 1:01 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The suspect assaulted the victim then fled the scene. The victim transported himself to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, September 9, 2024, 39-year-old Coneleonte Barrett, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Felony Assault.

CCN: 24135858

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Man in Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more