Clear Blue Signs Notice of Award With Growth Energy for Diesel Replacement Project in Africa

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA:0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF), a leader in Smart Power, is pleased to announce the execution of a Notice of Award agreement with Growth Energy, a company which specializes in the development, EPC and O&M for clean energy power plants in Africa.



Growth Energy has chosen Clear Blue as its OEM Partner, and Clear Blue’s Esite-Micro power technology, along with its patented Illumience Smart Power management service, to power a network of telecom sites in Africa. The region faces significant cost and availability challenges with diesel fuel. Consequently, the customer will convert a network of cell phone towers to solar, ensuring clean and reliable solar energy to support critical telecom services. The project is in the final stages of contract negotiations, with preparation for financing disbursement and commencement of the EPC phase currently underway. Phase 1 of the project is scheduled to ship in 2024, with two additional phases planned thereafter, totalling a potential $4 million across three phases from 2024 through 2026.

Miriam Tuerk, CEO of Clear Blue, stated, “This project is an example of the African continent-wide shift towards replacing expensive and polluting diesel generator-based systems with eco-friendly and cost-effective solar energy. Clear Blue’s Smart Power technology, with its advanced energy forecasting and management capabilities, was crucial to making this project viable and in meeting the uptime and performance targets of the customer.”

John Okoro, Managing Director of Growth Energy commented, “We are pleased with the responsiveness, team work and professionalism displayed thus far by the Clear Blue Team, and their technical expertise on off-grid telecom systems and their Esite-Micro product and Illumience Cloud management service, which is evident in their ability to provide the needed performance warranties. Our alignment on the design to cost approach, while ensuring the highest levels of quality assurance were critical to being able to meet the aggressive cost targets of the project, and Clearblue demonstrated a good understanding and mastery of this approach. As a technology company with capacity to also operate and manage systems for their customers, Clear Blue will be involved in supporting Growth Energy’s Operation and Maintenance teams during the long-term operation and maintenance, ensuring the project exceeds performance expectations and delivers guaranteed long-term benefits.

About Growth Energy

Growth Energy develops, finances, deploys, and manages renewable energy power plants for industries, telecom, and gated estates in Africa. The company offers flexible models such as power purchase agreements or hire-purchase, eliminating the need for upfront investments from off-takers. The company partners with credible international funds and financiers to provide impact finance for these projects.

This approach allows their customers to focus on improving their core activities while simultaneously reducing their overhead costs, contributing immensely towards energy transition and improving sustainability for industries and communities.

Growth Energy has offices in France, Kenya, Nigeria, Burundi and Zanzibar, and an international and gender balanced team, of more than 7 Nationalities, and speaking more than ten (10) international languages.

https://growth-energy.fr/

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the leader in Smart Power, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue is working with its customers “On the Road to Zero Diesel”. Only through massive cloud, data, predictive analytics and AI, can Telecom customers wean themselves off of dirty fuel generators. Clear Blue’s leading technology helps its customers achieve their Netzero objectives. Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 45 countries, including across Africa, the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF) www.clearbluetechnologies.com.

