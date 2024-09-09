SECNAV Del Toro Visits Philly Shipyard

“It was incredible to see how quickly the NSMV program and Philly Shipyard have come in just a few years,” said Secretary Del Toro. “Building Patriot State and enabling its mission to train Massachusetts Marine Academy cadets will advance our Maritime Statecraft for decades.”

Philly Shipyard is a U.S. shipbuilder pursuing a mix of commercial and government work, ranging from shipbuilding to repair and maintenance.

Secretary Del Toro has made Maritime Statecraft and restoring the comprehensive maritime power of the United States a key component of his tenure as Secretary of the Navy. That component was advanced with Korean Shipbuilder Hanwha’s acquisition announcement of Philly Shipyard in June 2024.

“I thank all those who answered the nation’s call to service to ensure we remain the most dominant maritime force in the world,” said Del Toro. “Your contributions to our shipbuilding industry and maritime training are vital to our Maritime Statecraft.”

The christening was attended by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA 5th District), Maritime Administrator Hon. Ann C. Phillips, Massachusetts Maritime Academy President Adm. Fran McDonald, and Philly Shipyard President and CEO Steinar Nerbovik.

When it is complete, Patriot State will be a key platform to train future leaders of the United States Merchant Marine and United States Navy.