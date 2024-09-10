Co-occurring Residential Treatment Center Opens in South Seattle

Pioneer's professional management team at the King County Residential Treatment Program's grand opening in South Seattle provide compassionate care.

Pioneer Human Services to operate inpatient treatment program for adults struggling with dual substance use disorders and mental health issues

Treatment reduces recidivism, lowers crime rates, and decreases the burden on our overcrowded jails and prisons. But more importantly, it saves lives.” — Tony Wright, CEO, Pioneer Human Services

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pioneer Human Services and King County announced the opening of the new King County Residential Treatment Program (KCRTP) yesterday. The 16-bed program will serve Medicaid-eligible adults who have been involved in the criminal legal system and are experiencing co-occurring mental health conditions and substance use disorders. The program will begin accepting patients on September 23.Anthony Wright, CEO of Pioneer Human Services, stated, “Pioneer is committed to providing quality treatment for some of our highest risk and most vulnerable community members. The commitment to providing treatment over incarceration for individuals struggling with substance use disorders and mental health issues requires courage, foresight and compassion.” Wright added, “Treatment reduces recidivism, lowers crime rates, and decreases the burden on our overcrowded jails and prisons. But more importantly, it saves lives.”King County Executive Dow Constantine said, “When a person's substance use or mental health reaches a crisis point, it can also be a turning point toward support and recovery - but only if the right treatment is available. These 16 new beds will help over 300 people each year, marking real progress toward our goal of adding 115 residential beds to our behavioral health system. It's a key part of King County's comprehensive approach to defeating the overdose crisis and expanding access to behavioral health care, because treatment works and recovery is possible - when people receive the care they need, when they need it.”King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said, “The opening of these beds marks another step in King County’s coordinated effort to offer the treatment and services that meet the full spectrum of individual’s unique needs, in the moment. Making more beds available to those who need longer term support, opening the Crisis Care Centers to create a place where people can go, and strengthening our community behavioral health care workers, all bring us one step closer to the future we envision where King County residents can access the behavioral health care they need to thrive. Facilities like this paired with our ongoing investments in our behavioral health work force make up the backbone of reaching a lasting and equitable solution.”KCRTP will be staffed by an interdisciplinary team that can provide a comprehensive range of services to support patient recovery. The professional team includes licensed clinicians, peer support, medical and psychiatric providers, housing and employment specialists, and other paraprofessionals. Services will include psychiatric assessment and ongoing medication management, medications for opioid use disorder, motivational interviewing, and other evidence-based practices. Patients will also be connected with ongoing community-based treatment, housing, and employment as they transition back into the community.Carmela Maxel-Runyan, KCRTP director, shared, “We have vested interest in providing compassionate care to all of our clients to help secure a successful recovery. Staff will also offer all discharging clients with medical, housing and employment resources, and schedule outpatient providers of their choice to ensure that anyone graduating from the program experiences a successful recovery and thrives back in the community.”About Pioneer -Pioneer Human Services is a nonprofit social enterprise that empowers justice-involved individuals to overcome adversity and reach their full potential. The organization was founded in 1963 and today it operates over 35 treatment, housing and employment services across the state of Washington. www.PioneerHumanServives.org

