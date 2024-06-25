Business Start-Up Program for Formerly Incarcerated Individuals Launches
Partnership Between Vault89 Ventures and Pioneer Human Services Paves Path to SuccessSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Pioneer Human Services and Vault89 announced the launch of the Pioneer Reentry Entrepreneurship Program (P.R.E.P.), an innovative pilot program designed to empower formerly incarcerated individuals with the necessary skills and mindset to grow their own businesses successfully. Throughout the program, participants will engage in a comprehensive curriculum including entrepreneurship development, market research and business planning. Selected entrepreneurs will have their business plans considered for financial investment.
Anthony Wright, CEO of Pioneer Human Services, commented, “We are thrilled to have formed this partnership with Doug Baldwin, CEO, at Vault89. It will enable us to provide a fantastic opportunity to formerly incarcerated individuals interested in starting a successful business in the community. Our goals align in the desire to provide the knowledge, tools and support to returning citizens committed to working hard to achieve their dreams.”
Doug Baldwin, Jr., CEO of Vault89, stated, “We are honored and excited about this partnership with Pioneer Human Services. Many formerly incarcerated men and women have dreams and plans of building their own business. For some, the next step in making those dreams a reality is cultivating an entrepreneurial spirit through curiosity, adaptability, resiliency and innovation. This program is that next step and we are grateful for the opportunity to push our mission forward in service of community.”
The eight-week entrepreneurial program requires that all applicants can attend class in-person three days a week for five hours each day in Renton, Washington. All formerly incarcerated individuals that are focused on personal and professional growth, and have a passion to make a positive impact through an innovative business venture, are encouraged to read more on the program and apply for P.R.E.P. here: https://pioneerhumanservices.org/job-skills/entrepreneurs/pioneer-reentry-entrepreneurship-program-prep.
About Pioneer
Pioneer Human Services is a nonprofit social enterprise that was founded in 1963 and provides an integrated array of treatment, housing and employment services to formerly incarcerated individuals via 35+ programs across Washington state. Pioneer’s mission is to empower justice-involved individuals to overcome adversity and reach their full potential.
As a social enterprise, Pioneer also operates a diverse line of businesses that provide on-the-job training and work experience for people with a conviction history.
www.PioneerHumanServices.org
About Vault89
Founded in 2019, Vault89 is a social impact investment company with a mission to revolutionize historically exclusive systems by investing in empathic solutions that increase access, opportunity and a sense of belonging. Whether in health equity, prosperity building or holistic community flourishing, Vault89 is committed to serving the greater good.
www.vault89.com
###
Nanette Sorich
Pioneer Human Services
+1 206-766-7034
nanette.sorich@p-h-s.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube