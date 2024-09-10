PHILIPPINES, September 10 - Press Release

September 10, 2024 Cayetano calls for high-level meeting with DPWH to expedite New Senate Building project Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday called for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to convene a "high-level" meeting to expedite the construction of the New Senate Building (NSB), stressing the need for transparent cooperation from the department. The request follows Cayetano's participation in the Senate Committee on Finance's budget briefing for the proposed 2025 DPWH budget on September 9, 2024. During the briefing, Secretary Manuel Bonoan, who had previously not attended the NSB hearings, presented the budget of his department. "Ang hihingin ko lang sa inyo ay honesty at deadline. I just want to get the right price and finish it," Cayetano, chair of the Senate Committee on Accounts (CA), said, noting that he had invited the Secretary twice. The senator stressed that transparency in the review of this high-cost project is crucial to ensure it can be presented to the public with pride. "I commit to you and ang intention dito ay kung paano magiging proud ang mga tao sa napakagandang building na ginagawa. Ang hindi ko malaman ay kung bakit ayaw ibigay sa akin ang buong katotohanan," he said. To expedite the project, Cayetano urged Bonoan and key officials to hold a high-level meeting that will clarify the current timeline and accurate cost of the project. He warned that any further delays would result in blame being placed on him and Senate President (SP) Francis Escudero. "Wala naman ibang sisisihin 'pag na-delay 'yan kundi si SP at ako," he said. "We have time to get it done. I just want to let the SP know three things: one, kailan natin matatapos 'yan; two, magkano pa ang kailangan para matapos; and three, how do we work backwards from the time na matatapos at magkano para magawa ito," he added. Cayetano sa DPWH: Kailangan ng high-level meeting para sa New Senate Building Nanawagan si Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Lunes sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) na magsagawa ng isang "high-level" meeting upang mapabilis ang pagtatayo ng New Senate Building (NSB) at hinikayat ang mga opisyal nito na maging tapat sa kanilang kooperasyon. Ibinigay ni Cayetano ang panawagan sa budget briefing ng DPWH kasama ang Senate Committee on Finance nitong September 9, 2024. Dinaluhan ito ni Secretary Manuel Bonoan na matagal nang inanyayahan sa mga nakaraang NSB hearing. "Ang hihingin ko lang sa inyo ay honesty at deadline. I just want to get the right price and finish it," wika ni Cayetano, na siyang chair ng Senate Committee on Accounts (CA). Binigyang-diin ng senador ang kahalagahan ng pagsasabi ng katotohanan sa nangyayaring review ng proyekto upang matiyak na maipagmamalaki ito sa publiko. "I commit to you and ang intention dito ay kung paano magiging proud ang mga tao sa napakagandang building na ginagawa. Ang hindi ko malaman ay kung bakit ayaw ibigay sa akin ang buong katotohanan," wika niya. Upang mapabilis ang proyekto, hinimok ni Cayetano si Bonoan at ang mga pangunahing opisyal na magsagawa ng isang high-level meeting na magbibigay linaw sa kasalukuyang timeline at tamang halaga ng proyekto upang maiwasan ang pagkaantala na maaaring magresulta sa sisi sa kanya at kay Senate President (SP) Francis Escudero. "Wala naman ibang sisisihin 'pag na-delay 'yan kundi si SP at ako," wika niya. "We have time to get it done. I just want to let the SP know three things: one, kailan natin matatapos 'yan; two, magkano pa ang kailangan para matapos; and three, how do we work backwards from the time na matatapos at magkano para magawa ito," dagdag niya.

