Artefacto — Leading Home Furnishings & Staging Brand — Opens New York Flagship on Madison Avenue in 15,000 Square Feet

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- artefacto , the biggest name in luxury contemporary living, has opened its highly anticipated Manhattan flagship. The brand — revered in Brazil and South Florida and gracing exclusive destinations like Casa Cipriani and Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc – has aptly debuted during New York Fashion Week in the most fashionable of addresses, on Madison Avenue.The opening at 149 Madison Avenue, at the northeast corner of 32nd Street, marks a major milestone for the 3rd generation company known for its timeless designs, vast inventory and speed: they fully furnish dream homes in just two weeks across the US.Continuing the rich heritage and visionary leadership of the Bacchi family for nearly 50 years, artefacto Madison Avenue is led by 28-year-old twins Pietro and Bruno Bacchi.Pietro and Bruno follow in their father Paulo Bacchi, CEO of artefacto’s, footsteps, who expanded artefacto from Brazil to Miami in 2002. There, the brand ascended to the top of the market, gracing South Florida towers by architects Zaha Hadid, Jean Nouvel, Norman Foster and Richard Meier.“New York begins an incredible new chapter for artefacto, where my sons will elevate industry standards,” said Paulo. “Excellence, innovation and longevity are who we are as a brand and a family business.”The stunning world of artefacto comes to life through long-time collaborator and award-winning architect and interior designer Patricia Anastassiadis, who envisioned the flagship’s two-story 15,000 square feet to showcase the family’s Italian and Brazilian influences. Anastassiadis’ newest collection for artefacto, Vèr, has launched exclusively in the U.S. at the Madison Avenue showroom.“We’ve grown up in a business that celebrates heritage, home and living well,” continues Pietro, noting that their style blends the contemporary, sleek feel of both New York City and cities beyond with environments that are rich in neutrals and organic textures, “resulting in the perfect contrast between the natural environment and modern-day luxury,” he says.With the company’s footprint now expanded to the NY Metropolitan area, artefacto will be able to continue to build on its legacy of excellence, offering an innovative perspective on luxury living that resonates with both local and international clientele as well as the top designers in the industry.Visit artefacto at 149 Madison Avenue or www.artefacto.com to learn more.Hours of OperationMonday - Saturday: 10am -7pmSunday: CLOSEDPhone: (212) 327-0131ABOUT ARTEFACTOartefacto epitomizes the essence of opulence and sophistication in luxury home furnishings. With its rich Italian heritage and the visionary 50-year leadership of the Bacchi family, the brand has set a standard of unparalleled design, comfort, and functionality respected globally. In a story that spans generations beginning in Modena, Italy, Patriarch Albino Bacchi originated artefacto's legacy in São Paulo in 1976 with a collection of sustainable pieces that captured the essence of timeless beauty. The foray into the US in 2002, spearheaded by second-generation Paulo Bacchi, heralded an era where artefacto swiftly ascended to the top of luxury home furnishings and staging services. artefacto's exceptional design ethos is meticulously fashioned from the finest raw materials, seamlessly intertwining performance with luxury. With its expansive Miami warehouse and distribution center, artefacto is known for unparalleled service and expertise, delivering fully furnished homes in two weeks across the U.S. artefacto has 25 showrooms across Brazil and 4 in South Florida.To learn more, visit www.artefacto.com ABOUT VÉRDelicate curves, loose lines, and natural metamorphoses compose the visual landscape that inspires Vér, which refers to spring in Latin and names Patricia Anastassiadis' seventh collection of furniture design for artefacto, a high-end brand in Brazil and the USA.Recalling the radiance of nature, these pieces reveal a contemporary design with a timeless appeal, a feature of the designer’s partnership with the brand. The collection features small, medium, and large furniture with great visual effect and high ergonomic performance.

