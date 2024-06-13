Industry Veteran George Rupp Joins G4 Capital Partners LLC, Leading Firm’s Global Client Franchise
After Originating Over Half a Billion in Loans in 2024 Year to Date, the NYC-based Real Estate Investment Firm is Poised for Significant Continued GrowthNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G4 Capital Partners LLC (“G4” or the “Company” or the “Firm”), a leading NYC-based real estate investment firm that – in its nearly two-decade run – has completed a notable $4.8 billion in transactions, announces George Rupp has joined the company as Managing Director of Capital Formation and Investor Relations.
In this new role, Rupp will oversee the firm’s global client franchise and investor partnerships. He will manage and grow the company’s existing investor base and cultivate additional institutional and family office relationships.
With over 25 years of industry experience, Rupp brings with him a wealth of knowledge spanning capital markets and institutional fundraising to family office management and hospitality development. He most recently served as Senior Managing Director and Capital Markets Special Advisor at a prominent single-family office where he oversaw a $600 million commercial real estate development portfolio in SoCal on behalf of the principals behind Kimco Realty. Prior to that role, Rupp held senior positions at Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, and Merrill Lynch – where he garnered expertise in both investment banking and wealth management. His institutional investor clients have included pension systems, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, and asset managers all across the country.
“G4’s reputation is unequaled, be it the relationships they’ve built over their almost two decades in business, the depths and breadths of those relationships, or their track record of success,” says Rupp of his interest in joining the team. “They stand out in the industry as one of the very few firms active across all real estate property types originating such an enviable volume of loans and producing excellent risk-adjusted returns for their capital partners.”
Rupp joins the G4 team at an opportune time, on the heels of several high-profile deal closings, including a $286 million multifamily construction loan with the Rabsky Group in the popular Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn at 313 Bond Street; a $130 million construction loan with sponsor YS Developers that will facilitate the acquisition of a 68K+ square foot development site at 960 Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn; a $95 million recapitalization for the Marriott Moxy Williamsburg, a 216-key hotel owned by the Lightstone Group; and a $46 million land acquisition loan of 888 Brickell Avenue. The planned condo-hotel in Brickell is slated to be Miami’s tallest residential building, bearing the prestigious branding of the renowned Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. The Brickell land loan is the fourth credit transaction between G4 and Michael Stern’s JDS Development Group.
“We are uniquely positioned for tremendous continued growth, ” continues Rupp, noting that in the first five months of 2024 alone, G4 has originated and closed $557 million of loan transactions. “I’m thrilled to be working alongside co-founders Robyn Sorid, Jason Behfarin, and Louis Silverman, all huge talents and luminaries in the real estate credit industry.”
Jason Behfarin, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of G4 says, “When George expressed his interest in joining the team, I couldn’t have been more thrilled. He embodies our culture's essence, exemplifying G4’s cradle-to-grave approach and our core values of integrity, passion, and enthusiasm for every deal we close.”
Robyn Sorid, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of G4 adds, “With George now on board as Managing Director of Capital Formation and Investor Relations, we anticipate the arrival of the next phase of our growth trajectory as a real estate credit platform.”
About G4 Capital Partners:
G4 is a long-standing NYC-based real estate investment firm focused on senior secured middle market loan transactions in the Northeast and South Florida with a core concentration on the New York City metro markets. The company was co-founded by Robyn Sorid, Jason Behfarin, and Louis Silverman in 2005 and has built a reputation as a market leader and trusted partner. Since its launch, G4 has originated and funded 230 loans and completed in excess of $4.8 billion in transactions spanning every CRE property type. With nearly two decades under its belt, the firm finances the full spectrum of transactions from acquisition and construction to repositioning and semi-stabilized loans. Since 2021, the firm has been experiencing significant growth with $1+ billion in annual loan origination volumes.
Disclosures:
This information is not intended to be, nor shall it be construed as, advice or any recommendation or an offer, or the solicitation of any offer, to buy or sell an interest in any security. Certain information herein constitutes “forward-looking statements,” which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” or “believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. G4 undertakes no obligation to disseminate any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
G4 Website: https://www.g4capitalpartners.com/partners
G4 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/g4-capital-partners/
George Rupp: https://www.linkedin.com/in/george-rupp-521298/
Olivia Klein
Hundred Stories PR
+1 646-629-0045
olivia@hundredstoriespr.com