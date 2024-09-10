Armed Forces Entertainment Introduces RoboClaus™ in POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance Global Holiday TV Special

RoboClaus™ with POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance

The New Production of 'POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance™ Holidays Around The World' Based on the Book Series and Live Show by Broadway Director Neil Goldberg

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armed Forces Entertainment presents a special holiday gift to troops worldwide this season with an exciting new television special for over 400,000 service members and their families stationed at military bases around the globe. Teaming up with the creators of the beloved book series and live show, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance™, this collaboration promises an unforgettable experience for audiences everywhere.Renowned Broadway Director, Author, and Entertainment Visionary Neil Goldberg introduces his latest innovation, RoboClaus™, a 6-foot-tall cutting-edge robotic marvel poised to become a beloved cultural icon. In the upcoming "Holidays Around The World" television special, set in a distant land where wonders gleam, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance invent RoboClaus™ to assist Santa in granting wishes and dreams. Together, they embark on a journey of exploration, play, and discovery, blending astonishing music, magic, and circus performances to share with viewers worldwide.The special features a star-studded lineup including extraordinary circus acts, magicians, singers, dancers, drones, and incredible costumes. These characters and spectacles leap from award-winning illustrations and animations into a three-dimensional LED projection setting and fantastical realm, creating a mesmerizing and revolutionary production experience."AFE is honored to deliver innovative and high-quality entertainment to our service members and their families, especially during the holiday season when it matters most," says Fabrizia Bresil, Director of Armed Forces Entertainment.“This new holiday production represents a captivating blend of modern marvels and multimedia extravagance.” says Neil Goldberg. “It’s an honor to bring these stories and creations to Armed Forces Entertainment, an audience that truly deserves our heartfelt gratitude.”The POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance brand has grown into a global sensation with its award-winning children’s books, live shows, and expanding range of animated content, toys, television programming and retail experiences featured on prominent platforms such as Good Morning America and Fox & Friends. Learn more at www.pompsnowandcirqueumstance.com Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official Department of Defense agency that provides quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Founded in 1951, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment annually, providing our dedicated military much-needed downtime and rewarding experiences.Discover more about the TV special at www.armedforcesentertainment.com , and catch it starting November 29, with availability for all audiences on Armed Forces Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.