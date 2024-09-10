Celebrating Saskatchewan's Film Industry: 13 More Productions Unveiled, Government Investment for Kramer Imax Theatre Announced

CANADA, September 10 - Released on September 9, 2024

Today, Creative Saskatchewan and the Government of Saskatchewan hosted a screening event at the Kramer IMAX Theater in Regina to preview trailers and behind-the-scenes clips from 13 productions recently filmed in the province.

The showreel featured films from the 2023-24 fiscal year which are either released and available for viewing or in the final stages before release.

"Our government is proud to invest $12 million annually to support productions like these, filmed in locations throughout our province, in urban centres as large as Saskatoon to smaller rural communities such as Prud'Homme," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "The industry is growing in Saskatchewan, and the films screened today demonstrate both the variety of productions and the versatility of our province as a filming destination."

Since April 2023, approximately $22 million has been committed to 36 productions through the Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant. These productions are estimated to produce a Saskatchewan spend of over $55 million generating an approximate economic output of $93 million and support more than 900 jobs.

"Creative Saskatchewan supports a wide range of project sizes, from modest budgets to multi-million-dollar productions, including animation, documentaries and feature films" Creative Saskatchewan CEO Erin Dean said. "All of these projects have utilized our Feature Film and TV Production Grant, which incentivizes spending within Saskatchewan, and is only possible thanks to the investment from the Government of Saskatchewan."

As part of the event, the province announced it is investing $500,000 to assist the Saskatchewan Science Centre with the purchase of the IMAX GT dual laser digital projection system. This new digital laser projection system will allow the Science Centre to continue to offer high-quality IMAX and giant screen educational documentary films well into the future, as well as full-length feature films, enhancing visitors’ viewing experiences and allowing the Science Centre to continue its role as a major community attraction and cementing its position as one of the few giant screen theatres in Canada.



In addition, Creative Saskatchewan will have access to the Kramer IMAX Theatre and the projection system to host production screenings.

Featured productions and where to watch them:

Why Am I - Citytv | Watch Full TV Episodes Online & See TV Schedule

Staying Wild - Citytv | Watch Full TV Episodes Online & See TV Schedule

Flat Out Food - Citytv | Watch Full TV Episodes Online & See TV Schedule

Guardians of the North - Citytv | Watch Full TV Episodes Online & See TV Schedule

Red River Gold - Coming soon to APTN!

Chums Chums Season 1: Where To Watch Every Episode | Reelgood

Welcome to Kittytown - Saskatchewan movie theatres

Stories of the North - Citytv | Watch Full TV Episodes Online & See TV Schedule

For Country: First In Last Out - Coming soon!

Gifts of Christmas - Coming soon!

We Kill Them All - Coming soon!

About Creative Saskatchewan

Creative Saskatchewan is the economic development agency for Saskatchewan's creative industries and the official film commission for the province. The agency's investments propel creative entrepreneurs as they create, perform, innovate and export in their pursuit of commercial success.

-30-

For more information, contact: