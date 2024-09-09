H.R. 82, Social Security Fairness Act of 2023
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2024
2024-2029
2024-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
98,340
195,650
Revenues
0
0
0
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
98,340
195,650
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
0
not estimated
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
> $2.5 billion
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
Excluded from UMRA
Contains private-sector mandate?
Excluded from UMRA
The bill would
- Eliminate the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP), which reduces Social Security benefits for certain retired and disabled workers who receive pensions for work that is not covered by the Social Security system
- Eliminate the Government Pension Offset (GPO), which reduces Social Security benefits for certain spouses and surviving spouses who receive pensions for work that is not covered by the Social Security system
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Paying larger Social Security benefits to people who are subject to the WEP and the GPO under current law
- Reducing benefits paid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in response to the larger
- Social Security benefits paid to some people who receive benefits through both programs
Areas of significant uncertainty include
- Predicting how many people will be subject to the WEP and the GPO under current law
- Projecting the size of benefit reductions attributable to the WEP and the GPO under current law
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.