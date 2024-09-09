H.R. 82, Social Security Fairness Act of 2023

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 98,340 195,650

Revenues 0 0 0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 98,340 195,650

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 not estimated not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? > $2.5 billion Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Contains intergovernmental mandate? Excluded from UMRA

Contains private-sector mandate? Excluded from UMRA

The bill would Eliminate the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP), which reduces Social Security benefits for certain retired and disabled workers who receive pensions for work that is not covered by the Social Security system

Eliminate the Government Pension Offset (GPO), which reduces Social Security benefits for certain spouses and surviving spouses who receive pensions for work that is not covered by the Social Security system

Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Paying larger Social Security benefits to people who are subject to the WEP and the GPO under current law

Reducing benefits paid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in response to the larger

Social Security benefits paid to some people who receive benefits through both programs