Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,969 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 82, Social Security Fairness Act of 2023

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2024

2024-2029

2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

98,340

195,650

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

98,340

195,650

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

not estimated

not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

> $2.5 billion

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

Excluded from UMRA

Contains private-sector mandate?

Excluded from UMRA

The bill would
  • Eliminate the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP), which reduces Social Security benefits for certain retired and disabled workers who receive pensions for work that is not covered by the Social Security system
  • Eliminate the Government Pension Offset (GPO), which reduces Social Security benefits for certain spouses and surviving spouses who receive pensions for work that is not covered by the Social Security system
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Paying larger Social Security benefits to people who are subject to the WEP and the GPO under current law
  • Reducing benefits paid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in response to the larger
  • Social Security benefits paid to some people who receive benefits through both programs
Areas of significant uncertainty include
  • Predicting how many people will be subject to the WEP and the GPO under current law
  • Projecting the size of benefit reductions attributable to the WEP and the GPO under current law

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 82, Social Security Fairness Act of 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more