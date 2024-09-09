Minnesota DNR offers $1M in grants to empower community forestry projects (published September 9, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is announcing $1 million in competitive grants to improve urban and community trees statewide, thanks to U.S. Forest Service’s Inflation Reduction Act funding. The Centering Communities in Canopy Solutions grants aim to involve communities in the design, implementation, and evaluation of urban and community forestry projects. The funding supports communities that are underrepresented in decision-making and face environmental challenges such as higher pollution exposure and access to trees and green spaces.

“Minnesota’s urban and community forests are crucial to the health and well-being of our neighborhoods,” said Molly Codding, the DNR’s community environmental justice coordinator. “This grant program is a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our tree canopies and reflect community priorities through meaningful engagement of people who experience environmental challenges where they live and work. By placing community at the center of our canopy solutions, we know awarded projects will have lasting impacts on the health of our urban and community forests, while changing the ways folks experience the trees around them.”

These grants aim to support place-based nonprofits or grassroots efforts in eligible communities across the state. This includes neighborhood associations, community groups, and volunteer organizations. Governments, educational institutions, and other nonprofits can also apply but must partner with a place-based organization in an eligible community. Funds can be used for staff time, event materials, community outreach, environmental education, tree planting and care, and stewardship management plans.

Eligible organizations can apply for grants of up to $100,000, with no matching funds required. Applications are due Oct. 28. Six in-person grant application sessions are scheduled throughout the state during September and October. The first will be on Sept. 23. Visit the DNR website for the schedule and more information.