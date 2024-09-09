Minnesota DNR asks upland bird hunters to voluntarily log their hunting activities (published September 9, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is inviting upland bird hunters to voluntarily log details about their hunts.

“We’re excited about working with bird hunters to improve our understanding of what they’re seeing in the field,” said Nate Huck, resident game bird specialist. “Their information will complement our existing monitoring efforts. Thank you to hunters for being willing to share your observations. We’re looking forward to seeing success with this project like we have for others like it. For example, we’ve had helpful results from the community science approach we’ve taken in asking deer hunters to share their wildlife observations.”

Right now, the Minnesota DNR monitors upland game bird harvest — grouse, woodcock, pheasants, prairie chickens and partridge — using a once-a-year small game harvest survey. While the information collected this way is useful in estimating the total hunter effort and harvest of upland game birds, it does not provide specific, localized or season-long insights.

Starting this fall, hunters can use what’s called an upland bird hunting diary. The diary is available in electronic form using web browser or app versions that are available on the DNR website. Hunters can also print off a paper version of the diary and enter their hunts online.

Participating hunters will be asked to report information specific to each hunt including: date, location, whether the hunt was on public land or private, if the hunt was on a wildlife management area, if the hunt was on a hunter walking trail, if the hunter was using a Walk-In Access program area, the species pursued, if the hunter was using a dog, the total hours hunted, the number of birds flushed, the number of birds harvested, the age of their harvest for pheasants and ruffed grouse, and the sex of their harvest for ruffed grouse.

More information for hunters and instructions on how to participate are available on the DNR website.