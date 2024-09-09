Submit Release
9th Circuit reinstates California ban on guns in public places

A federal appeals court reinstated California gun laws Friday that ban carrying firearms in parks, playgrounds, public libraries, museums, sports arenas and restaurants that serve alcohol, saying such prohibitions are part of the nation’s historical tradition of protecting the public from violence in “sensitive places.”

