Governor Newsom appoints 16 judges to California superior courts

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced the appointment of 16 judges to Superior Courts across eight California counties. The appointments span Los Angeles, Merced, Orange, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Joaquin, and Tulare Counties.

