Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,331 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom appoints 16 judges to California superior courts

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced the appointment of 16 judges to Superior Courts across eight California counties. The appointments span Los Angeles, Merced, Orange, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Joaquin, and Tulare Counties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom appoints 16 judges to California superior courts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more