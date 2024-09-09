Virtual Tour of Reimagined Greater Binghamton Airport

Governor Kathy Hochul today unveiled a new fly-through video rendering that offers viewers their first glimpse of a reimagined Greater Binghamton Airport. The two-and-a-half-minute video depicts the major upgrades planned for the Greater Binghamton Airport. Announced by the Governor in November, the project is being funded with $32 million from the Governor’s $230 million Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. The video, which was produced by the airport’s consultants, is available for viewing here.

“Our Upstate airports are essential gateways to their local communities, and we are doing all we can to ensure they provide an easy and enjoyable welcome for residents and visitors alike,” Governor Hochul said. “This new video rendering shows the dramatic transformation that is taking place at the Greater Binghamton Airport. Passengers now have the ability to see the upgrades that will make this airport the ideal welcome to all those traveling to New York’s Southern Tier for everything it has to offer.”

The Greater Binghamton Airport was one of nine upstate airports awarded a total of $230 million in the latest round of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition funding announced by Governor Hochul in 2022. The awards are intended to promote, revitalize, and accelerate investments in upstate commercial passenger service airports, helping to create airports for the 21st century.

Built in 1945, the Greater Binghamton Airport handles more than 38,000 enplanements each year and is serviced by such commercial air carriers as Delta Airlines. The airport is a vital travel hub for prominent local employers, but the main terminal has not been renovated in more than two decades and its features are outdated.

Major construction is underway on both interior and exterior improvements, including:

Redevelopment of the Airport Road Approach

Construction of a new canopy and entry portals

Reconfiguration of the ticketing lobby and outbound baggage area

Renovation of the departures lobby and lounge

Renovation of the baggage claim area and relocation of rental car counters

New parking revenue control systems

Installation of geothermal wells

The revitalization of the Greater Binghamton Airport has an estimated total cost of $53.9 million and benefited from $14.8 million in federal funding that was made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) Airport Terminal Project. This modernization project is expected to create more than 600 jobs and be completed by the spring of 2025.

The Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and was open to upstate commercial passenger service airports and airports providing specialized service for commercial aircraft. Applicants were encouraged to apply for funding for a single project or a program of projects to help meet the demands of the 21st Century. Projects submitted for review by eligible airports were evaluated based on established criteria, including but not limited to innovation in design, passenger amenities and experience, operational efficiencies, and economic effectiveness for the airport’s region.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul’s unprecedented investments in upstate airports reflect her commitment to the economic development of communities in every region of New York State. These enhancements underway at the Greater Binghamton Airport will create a more enjoyable experience for travelers to access the airport and take advantage of the beauty of the Southern Tier – something that is plain to see in this new video.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “The Greater Binghamton Airport is a key resource for economic and community development in our region. The construction projects at the airport will enhance our region’s infrastructure, making travel more efficient, accessible and supports more services which boost our local economy. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Governor Hochul for the $32 million investment as part of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. These planned upgrades ensure that our airport is poised to meet the future needs of residents, visitors, and businesses in the region.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “I’d like to thank Governor Hochul for providing this visual tour of what’s to come at the Greater Binghamton Airport. Construction has been underway since November, transforming our airport into a modern gateway designed to attract new carriers and passengers. We are very much looking forward to its completion next year.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “These major upgrades at the Greater Binghamton Airport are creating a modern, world-class gateway that will welcome visitors into Broome County for years to come. The new video rendering offers an eye-opening glimpse into the incredible transformation underway. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued support and commitment in making this transformation possible, ensuring Broome County remains a vital hub for economic growth.”

