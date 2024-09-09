US forces join host Australia, partners and allies for Exercise Kakadu 2024

DARWIN, Australia - Maritime forces from the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), U.S. Navy (USN) and nine other partner and ally nations gathered to begin Exercise Kakadu 2024 in the vicinity of Darwin, Australia, Sept. 8.

Held biennially, Kakadu is the RAN's premier international engagement activity, developing interoperability between nations in the maritime and air domains, and providing training opportunities for maritime security and surveillance.

This year's iteration, scheduled for Sept. 9-20, will involve 13 warships and aircraft from navies and air forces representing 11 countries.

The exercise is held concurrently with a commanders' conference, where military leaders from more than 30 countries are represented. In total, more than 3,000 military personnel are converging upon the Darwin area.

“Kakadu is the largest and most significant international exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Navy, it deepens relationships and interoperability between participating armed forces,” said Vice Adm. Mark Hammond, Chief of Navy Australia. “Australia is a maritime nation that, like our neighbors, derives prosperity from access to the sea - assured by a strong Navy and strong partnerships.

“Kakadu provides an excellent opportunity for officers, sailors and aviators to practice their skills in a range of tactical maritime activities,” he continued. “This year, the focus is on interoperability with greater integration of our international partners in all aspects of the exercise.”

Representing the RAN are the Anzac-class frigates HMAS Stuart (FFH 153) and HMAS Warramunga (FFH 152), a Collins-class submarine, and aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force, while the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) is representing the U.S. Navy.

"Thank you to the Royal Australian Navy for bringing this group of nations together to conduct important training in the region," said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander of U.S. 7th Fleet. "The work we are doing here provides our navies a valuable opportunity to advance interoperability and address shared maritime security challenges."

The exercise will begin with a harbor phase for planning, simulation, and international culture exchange before moving into a sea phase where the ships and aircraft will divide into several multinational task groups to practice various scenarios, culminating in a task group free play.

U.S. 7th Fleet forces routinely train with partner and allied navies to refine operational proficiency and to improve crisis and contingency response capabilities to ensure stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON)15, the Navy's largest forward deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.