9/11 Ceremony Aboard USS Constitution

BOSTON – The crew of USS Constitution will commemorate the tragic loss of life and the historic significance of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with a ceremony aboard the ship on September 11, 2024.

The event will begin at 8:05 a.m. with remarks from commanding officer Cmdr. Crystal L. Schaefer aboard USS Constitution.

In honor of those who lost their lives that day, USS Constitution will fire four gun salutes, one for each plane that crashed.

The ceremony will also feature USS Constitution Sailors reading the names of Navy service members and people from Boston who lost their lives.

USS Constitution will be open for public visitation on September 11, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The ship is regularly open for public visitation from Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship

of State. She played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively

defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.