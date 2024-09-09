Attorney General Jackley Releases Final Explanation for Proposed 2026 Initiated Measure on Prayer in Schools

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Sept. 9, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has released the final ballot explanation for the proposed initiated measure that would require non-denominational prayer in public schools, which would be on the 2026 general election ballot if approved. The sponsor of the proposed initiated measure is Hillel Hellinger of North Miami Beach, Fla.

The Attorney General does not take a position on any such proposal. State law requires the Attorney General to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot.

If the required 17,509 valid signatures are gathered and approved by the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office, the proposed initiated measure will be placed on the 2026 general ballot. A majority of the votes cast in the general election will be needed to pass the measure.

The Attorney General’s explanation was finalized after a review of all the comments received during the 10-day comment period on the Attorney General’s draft explanation. A total of 41 comments were received.

Language for the proposed initiated measure can be found here.

For more information regarding ballot measures, please visit the Secretary of State’s website.

-30-