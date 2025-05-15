Attorney General Jackley Announces Plankinton Man Sentenced To Prison on First Degree Rape of a Minor

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Plankinton man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to one count of First Degree Rape involving a minor.

Kody Konechne, 24, was sentenced Wednesday in Aurora County Circuit Court. The crimes occurred in Aurora County in 2020.

“Crimes against children cannot be tolerated,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors who fought to bring justice for the victims of these crimes.”

The case was investigated by the Aurora County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office and Aurora County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Konechne also is serving a five-year federal prison sentence for pleading guilty to one count of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet.

