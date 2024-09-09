Celebrating National Direct Support Recognition Week

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

This week, September 8-14, 2024, marks National Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, a special week set aside to honor and celebrate the professionals who work in the direct support field and provide the supports and services so many people with developmental disabilities rely on.

As we celebrate and recognize the excellence of this critical workforce during National Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, please be sure to share your gratitude and appreciation with all of the direct support workers you come into contact with.

Whether a direct support worker works for an OPWDD-operated program or a program operated by one of our nonprofit service providers, they are the reason people with developmental disabilities have the support they need to achieve the goals that matter to them.

To all the DSPs reading this, please know how grateful we are for your dedication and service.

Sincerely,

Willow Baer

Acting Commissioner