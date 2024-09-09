Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Sept. 9 (published September 9, 2024)

Minnesota DNR reminds archery hunters about CWD testing options

Minnesota’s archery deer season opens Saturday, Sept. 14, and hunters should check the chronic wasting disease requirements and available sampling options for the deer permit areas where they hunt. Hunters can find DPA-specific information by visiting the make a plan tool.

In CWD management and surveillance zones, all hunters, including archery hunters, are required to have deer one year old or older sampled for CWD if they harvest it during the opening weekend of the firearms A season (Nov. 9-10). During the rest of season, CWD sampling is optional. In areas outside of CWD management and surveillance zones, CWD sampling is optional all season. Multiple sampling options are available, with details on the Minnesota DNR website.

Minnesota DNR webinars focus on WMA and AMA management,, and cone and seed collection

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the fall program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 11, Jamie Gangaware, Minnesota DNR wildlife operations manager, and Jamison Wendel, Minnesota DNR fisheries habitat manager, will discuss wildlife management areas and aquatic management areas, the history of the WMA and AMA program, the purposes of these lands, and the variety of recreational opportunities they offer. Participants will also learn about the system-wide planning process currently underway to ensure consistent and holistic management of WMA and AMA lands into the future.

In a webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 18, Sarah Ebert, State Forest Nursery manager, will share information about Minnesota DNR’s cone and seed collection program. The webinar will cover collection techniques, tree identification tips, and the importance of this program in supporting reforestation efforts on both public and private lands.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.