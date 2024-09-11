Material Solutions for Orthotics and Prosthetics Ahead of AOPA National Assembly 2024

A fully sustainable material, Renovo-MPC™ post-consumer polycarbonate’s light weight and clarity offer advantages for orthotic and prosthetic devices.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials showcases material solutions in the lead-up to the American Orthotic & Prosthetic Association (AOPA) National Assembly, held from September 12th to September 15th in Charlotte, North Carolina. As the premier event for orthotic, prosthetic, and pedorthic professionals, the AOPA National Assembly features the latest clinical and business education, networking opportunities, and hands-on experience with the newest products essential for advancing orthotic and prosthetic care.Like general-purpose polycarbonate, Renovo-MPC™ post-consumer polycarbonate is used in prosthetic joints, connectors, protective covers, and more due to its combination of strength, light weight, and transparency. Renovo-MPC™ is virtually unbreakable, remaining sturdy and functional over long periods of time. It is lightweight compared to other prosthetic materials, which helps reduce the overall weight the patient has to carry. Renovo-MPC™'s transparency offers aesthetic benefits and makes it easy to monitor the fit and condition of orthotic and prosthetic devices.Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) is a popular material used in orthotic and prosthetic applications for its flexibility, toughness, and ease of molding. Its high impact and abrasion resistance ensures durability and longevity, while its light weight and flexibility enhances user comfort. LDPE's excellent formability allows for precise customization, which is crucial for creating comfortable and effective orthotic and prosthetic devices. LDPE is ideal for devices requiring flexibility, such as soft inner liners, orthotic braces, and prosthetic components. Copolymer polypropylene is highly valued in orthotic and prosthetic applications due to its strong stress crack resistance, excellent formability, and durability. These properties make it ideal for components that need to withstand daily wear and tear while maintaining comfort for the user. The material's resilience to low temperatures ensures consistent performance in variable environmental conditions. Its lighter weight compared to other materials reduces the overall weight of orthotic or prosthetic devices, enhancing user mobility and comfort. These properties make copolymer polypropylene an excellent choice for prosthetic sockets, orthotic braces, and other structural components, providing reliable support and adaptability to the wearer's needs.Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to working with orthotic, prosthetic, and pedorthic specialists to address the industry's current challenges. With over 40 years of expertise in material solutions, Interstate Advanced Materials remains committed to helping the orthotics and prosthetics sector understand the benefits of plastics and other composite materials. Orthotics and prosthetics professionals can reduce their material costs and save 30%+ on Renovo-MPC™, LDPE, copolymer polypropylene, & other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

