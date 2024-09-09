California National Guard to support Line Fire response

In addition to the air and ground support, Cal Guard is also assigning one military police company for law enforcement support (area security, traffic control points in evacuation areas) to assist the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.



Moving quickly to support the state’s response to the Line Fire, Governor Newsom on Saturday proclaimed a state of emergency in San Bernardino County and announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the fire.



The fast-moving Line Fire near the City of Highland has burned more than 23,000 acres, forcing the evacuation of residents and threatening homes and critical infrastructure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.