ADVISORY: First Partner Siebel Newsom to release report outlining recommendations for providing better support to survivors of sexual assault
SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY — First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, alongside advocates across government, public health, law enforcement, the judicial system, and advocacy, will present the findings of a final report from the Working Group on Support for Survivors of Sexual Assault. Convened in 2023 by the First Partner, the Working Group was tasked with reimagining a more compassionate, just, and effective response to sexual violence.
WHEN: Tuesday, April 15 at 10 a.m.
LIVESTREAM: First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s Instagram.
**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 7:30 a.m., April 15. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.
