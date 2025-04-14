ADVISORY: First Partner Siebel Newsom to release report outlining recommendations for providing better support to survivors of sexual assault

SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY — First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, alongside advocates across government, public health, law enforcement, the judicial system, and advocacy, will present the findings of a final report from the Working Group on Support for Survivors of Sexual Assault. Convened in 2023 by the First Partner, the Working Group was tasked with reimagining a more compassionate, just, and effective response to sexual violence.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s Instagram.

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 7:30 a.m., April 15. Location information will be provided upon confirmation.