DG Okonjo-Iweala mourns the passing of Peruvian Ambassador Ana Cecilia Gervasi

DG Okonjo-Iweala expressed her heartfelt condolences: “We are profoundly saddened by the loss of Ambassador Ana Cecilia Gervasi whose tireless work on my recent trip to Peru, 5-6 May 2024, made it such a success. Her hard work and dedication to the principles of multilateralism and fair trade have left an indelible mark on the WTO and its mission. Ambassador Gervasi's contribution to global trade policy will be remembered for years to come. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family, colleagues, President Dina Boluarte, and the Government of Peru during this difficult time.”

Ambassador Gervasi had a distinguished career in diplomacy, serving Peru in various high-level roles, including as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vice Minister of Foreign Trade. In her role at the WTO, Ambassador Gervasi was an active voice in promoting the interests of developing nations, particularly in the context of Peru’s trade policies.

She represented her country in significant trade negotiations, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Free Trade Agreement between Peru and the United States.

Ambassador Gervasi’s contributions were instrumental in shaping Peru’s global trade strategy, and her leadership and diplomatic skillset were invaluable assets to the WTO community. Her passing is a significant loss to both her country and the international diplomatic community.