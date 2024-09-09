Grantee Spotlight: PERIL

The Journey Begins

The Polarization & Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL) at American University has long been dedicated to developing innovative strategies to combat violent extremism. Their journey took a significant turn with the inception of the Violent Extremism Education and Resilience (VEER) program. This initiative provided communities with the necessary resources to develop tailored prevention and resilience programs. A pivotal moment came during VEER convenings in Minnesota, where local organizations created impactful video projects aimed at combating hate.

Creating Sustainable Strategies

With a substantial grant of $749,828 in FY23 from the Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program, PERIL has scaled up its efforts to create evidence-based, short-form video strategies. These strategies are designed to interrupt pathways to violent extremism and foster a more resilient society. The project is structured around three core components:

Train-the-Trainers Programs: These programs, conducted both in person and online, equip local leaders and practitioners with skills to design, produce, and implement videos as tools for violence prevention. Web Portal Support: An accompanying web portal provides learners with video tools, evidence-based resources, and guidelines to enhance their ability to implement these strategies effectively. Evaluation Guide: A comprehensive guide for evaluating the effectiveness of locally designed, video-based interventions ensures that the impact of these efforts can be measured and improved upon.

Highlighting Community Efforts

One standout project funded through PERIL's VEER program involves an interfaith coalition of Jewish and Muslim leaders in Minnesota. This project, which addresses antisemitism and Islamophobia, underscores the powerful impact of community-led initiatives supported by Department of Homeland Security funding. The videos created have been shared on the VEER website, demonstrating how these collaborative efforts can foster understanding and resilience in the face of hate.

The Path Forward

PERIL’s partnership with Long Story Short Media ensures that its innovative visual technology and tactics reach a wide audience. By targeting leaders and practitioners from diverse groups, such as civic organizations, schools, universities, faith communities, and more, PERIL is creating a network of informed and resilient communities ready to combat extremist ideologies.

