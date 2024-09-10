New Details in Marquis Jackson Police Shooting Incident to be Revealed by Attorney

Marquis Jackson (Photo Courtesy of Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy) DeWitt M. Lacy (Courtesy of Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy)

Marquis Jackson and Attorney DeWitt Lacy to reveal critical details of a police shooting incident at a press conference in Beverly Hills.

Trauma like this, often inflicted on young Black men, must no longer be ignored. Justice demands accountability, and compensation is essential for this reckless disregard for life.” — DeWitt Lacy

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event Details:Date: September 11th, 2024Time: 11:00 AM PSTLocation: 9701 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1000, Beverly Hills, CA 90212Contact:DeWitt Lacy, PartnerBurris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy (BNCL)Phone: (415) 378-9953Email: dewitt@bncllaw.comMarquis Jackson and his legal counsel, DeWitt Lacy, will hold a press conference on September 11th, 2024, at 11:00 AM PST to discuss the police shooting incident that has garnered significant media attention and raised serious concerns about law enforcement's handling of the situation. The event will occur at 9701 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1000, Beverly Hills, CA 90212, where new information about the shooting will be revealed, and further steps toward justice will be outlined.In November 2023, Mr. Jackson, a Black resident of Okaloosa County, Florida, was detained by deputies from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. After being searched and handcuffed, he was placed in the back of a patrol vehicle. What happened next has sent shockwaves through the community and beyond.While Jackson was handcuffed inside the police SUV, Deputy Jesse Hernandez heard what he mistakenly believed to be gunfire. In reality, it was the sound of an acorn falling onto the roof of the patrol vehicle. This misinterpretation set off a chain of events that led to Hernandez and Sergeant Beth Roberts discharging their firearms. The two deputies fired a total of 22 rounds at the vehicle where Jackson was confined.Mr. Jackson, who was unarmed and fully restrained, feared for his life as bullets shattered the patrol car's separation cage and ricocheted through the interior. Although he miraculously survived the barrage of gunfire without being physically struck, the emotional and psychological damage has been immense. Jackson has since spoken about the trauma he continues to endure, stating, "Not a day goes by where something doesn't trigger the memory of that moment, the terror I felt while handcuffed, with nowhere to go, as they shot at me."The press conference will address critical aspects of the case, including:- The reckless decision-making that led to the deputies' use of deadly force over the sound caused by a falling acorn.- The fact that while 22 shots were confirmed to have been fired, it is not yet clear if all rounds struck the SUV or if some missed their intended target.Mr. Jackson and his attorney, DeWitt Lacy, are seeking accountability for what they describe as an egregious act of misconduct by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office."This brand of trauma, often perpetuated against young Black men, must no longer be brushed aside. The violation of Marquis Jackson's rights, even without physical wounds, has left a deep psychological scar. Justice demands accountability, and we are exploring all avenues to ensure that such reckless disregard for life is met with consequences," said DeWitt Lacy.The press conference will also include calls for transparency, including releasing all 911 recordings, dispatch communications, and witness statements related to the incident. The lack of accountability in this case has sparked widespread outrage, and this event will serve as a pivotal moment in the pursuit of justice for Mr. Jackson.Media Invitation:Press credentials will be required for entry and issued at the venue beginning at 10:00 AM PST. Marquis Jackson and DeWitt Lacy will be available for questions following the statements.If you have interview requests or need additional information, please contact DeWitt Lacy using the contact details provided.About Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy (BNCL):Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy (BNCL) is a civil rights law firm that specializes in cases of police misconduct, racial discrimination, and other constitutional rights violations. With a legacy of holding powerful institutions accountable, BNCL has been instrumental in pursuing justice for victims of police violence and misconduct. The firm has handled numerous high-profile cases that have led to significant reforms in law enforcement practices.For further details or to RSVP for the press conference, please contact:DeWitt LacyPartner, Burris Nisenbaum Curry & LacyPhone: (415) 378-9953Email: dewitt@bncllaw.com

