Governor DeSantis Holds Roundtable Discussion on Condominium Safety Measures

MIAMI LAKES, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis held a roundtable discussion with condo owners and association leaders to discuss solutions to keep condominium buildings safe and to hear concerns about the cost and implementation of new legislation.

“Following the tragedy in Surfside, the Legislature made improvements to safety standards and inspections for condos in Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I understand the anxiety that condo owners are now facing because of increased fees and impending deadlines. Today, I hosted condo owners at a roundtable to discuss ideas to ease the burden of these measures and work towards relief.”

“Our administration has heard from condo owners who are concerned that these safety inspections will cause a rise in fees and displace them from their homes,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “I’m hopeful that today’s discussion can help put those fears at ease. Governor DeSantis and I are fully committed to finding solutions that balance safety and security with affordability and accountability for condo owners and associations.”

Governor DeSantis has supported legislation that improves condo safety and insists on the proper management of association funds. Earlier this year, Governor DeSantis signed House Bill 1021, which enhanced accountability for condo board members, improved transparency for residents, and strengthened enforcement mechanisms for those found to be out of compliance with safety standards.

Governor DeSantis is working toward relief for condo owners facing assessments and fees as buildings across the state meet new safety requirements and undergo inspections to ensure they remain safe and structurally sound.

