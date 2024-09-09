FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 9, 2024

AGENCY OF COMMERCE AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CELEBRATES 75 YEARS OF VHV

The HVAC/R company uses Vermont Training Program to upskill Vermont’s workforce

Montpelier, Vt. – Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle is helping VHV (formerly Vermont Heating and Ventilating) celebrate 75 years in business. The HVAC/R company specializes in service and design-build construction projects for commercial, institutional, industrial, and healthcare facilities in addition to multi-family and senior living housing.

“VHV is a Vermont institution,” said Secretary Kurrle. “They have left their mark on countless buildings in Vermont and New Hampshire over the years all while maintaining a commitment to their employees. My agency is proud to support VHV in its mission to educate Vermont’s tradespeople.”

VHV’s apprenticeship programs in sheet metal and HVAC follow the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) model. The program requires apprentice candidates to complete 8,000 hours of on-the-job training and 4 years of classroom study. Individuals earn national recognition for studies upon completion of an NCCER apprenticeship.

VHV’s apprenticeship programs have benefitted from two Vermont Training Program (VTP) grants totaling $230,000. VHV used the first grant to create its Sheet Metal and HVAC apprenticeship programs. The rest of the funding went to upskilling workers enrolled in VHV’s programs as well as the Plumbing Apprenticeship Program at the Vermont State University-Randolph Center campus.

Friday, Secretary Kurrle will speak at an apprenticeship graduation for seven newly certified tradespeople (three sheet metal workers, one HVAC technician, three plumbers), honoring the importance of VHV’s efforts to fill high-paying jobs that keep Vermont competitive in today’s workforce landscape. Association of Building Contractors President Josh Reap will also speak.

In 2017, VHV became employee owned. Today the full-service mechanical contractor has 184 workers at facilities in Winooski, Vermont and West Lebanon and Littleton, New Hampshire.

“Now, you’re not just working for the owner,” VHV President Tom Dacres remarks. “Everyone is an owner. Everyone can share ideas, implement changes, and explore innovations—this is the future. We’ve always been all about our people, so we weaved it into the very structure and operations of the company.”

VHV is celebrating their 75th anniversary Thursday, September 12 and Friday, September 13 at Jay Peak Resort. Thursday features a charity golf event and dinner to raise money for the Vermont Children’s Hospital. Friday is the graduation.