Entrepreneurs Now Applying for UPG Biashara Class of 2025: Cash Grants, Free Training, Global Network and Exposure

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneurs from around the world are submitting their applications for the UPG Biashara Class of 2025, an opportunity that offers cash grants, free business training, international visibility, a global network and more.UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. This includes the possibility to win cash grants ranging from USD 5,000 to USD 20,000. The deadline to apply for the next class is 31 December 2024.This unique program is designed with the belief that entrepreneurs deserve comprehensive support to maximize their success. Entrepreneurs who secure a place in the program by showcasing their ideas and passion will receive this support at no cost. The initiative includes two key phases: the Learning Journey and the Action Journey. Cash grants are awarded during the Action Journey, supported by several grant programs such as the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. To apply, visit: UPG Biashara.Key highlights of the program include cash grants for selected entrepreneurs across various sectors, with amounts ranging from USD 5,000 to USD 20,000. Previous winners have come from diverse countries including India, Canada, Nigeria, Botswana, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Namibia. Another standout feature is the focus on "pitching," where participants have numerous opportunities to refine their business presentations. In 2024, the Learning Journey included a total of 550 pitches.The #UPGBiashara Learning Journey: This phase focuses on building essential entrepreneurial skills, preparing participants to solve challenges, scale their businesses, and create positive change. It includes a combination of live and recorded sessions, virtual meetings, and group tasks. For the 2024 cohort, over 62 classes were offered, taught by 36 expert instructors, totaling 93 hours of invaluable content.The #UPGBiashara Action Journey: During this phase, entrepreneurs receive ongoing support as they work to strengthen and expand their businesses. UPG Biashara provides access to financial resources, mentorship, networking opportunities, and more to help them succeed. Additionally, certified UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs are encouraged to organize Mini Training Sessions within their communities, where they share the knowledge acquired from the Learning Journey sessions."We believe that entrepreneurs make the world better, and through UPG Biashara, an ecosystem of organisations and individuals collaborate to provide exceptional support to entrepreneurs," said Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President of United People Global.UPG Biashara also offers several prestigious grants, including the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant, the Maxine's Village Business Grant, and the Prince Adebajo Babington-Ashaye Business Grant, all of which underscore the program's dedication to empowering innovative business ventures.For those who are interested, the application deadline is 31 December 2024. To learn more about #UPGBiashara, RSVP for upcoming Information Session: https://unitedpeople.global/rsvp/upgbiashara-events Note to EditorsLearn more about UPG Biashara: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara Social media hashtags: #UPGBiasharaLearn more about the Diamonds Do GoodGrant: https://upglive.org/DDG-Grant Learn more about the Maxine's Village Business Grant: https://upglive.org/mvbg Learn more about: Prince Adebajo Babington- Ashaye Business Grant: https://biashara.unitedpeople.global/partners-and-collaborators/aba-grant/ Learn more about United People Global https://unitedpeople.global/about-us Attend UPG Biashara events: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP Join UPG: https://unitedpeople.global/join Join UPG Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination Follow UPG on social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36

#UPGBiashara 2024 Testimonials

